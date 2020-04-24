by Colleen Fleiss on  April 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Protein Produced in Sepsis Helps Lower Blood Pressure
In mice, halting the activity of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) and B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) protein was found to reverse cardiovascular damage and reduce the death risk from sepsis, stated study published in the journal JCI Insight, scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM).

Overreaction is rarely useful, and in the case of the human immune system, it can be outright deadly. When the body overreacts to an infection, the result is sepsis - a life-threatening condition that frequently leads to acute organ dysfunction, including deterioration of the heart and blood vessels, which make up the cardiovascular system. A major indication that the cardiovascular system is failing in sepsis is a drop in blood pressure, the only treatment for which is fluid replacement.

"Low blood pressure is characteristic of the most severe form of sepsis, known as septic shock, in which fluid loss and decreased oxygen and nutrient delivery to tissues severely damages organ function," explained Konstantinos Drosatos, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Assistant Professor in the Center for Translational Medicine, the Center for Metabolic Disease Research, and the Alzheimer's Center at LKSOM and senior investigator on the new study.


In previous work, Dr. Drosatos's team found out why heart cells decrease their energy output in sepsis. They also knew from earlier studies that blocking JNK activation could correct cardiovascular dysfunction and lower BNP levels in an animal model of sepsis. The new study expands on this work and demonstrates how treatments aimed at improving cardiovascular function facilitate communication between the heart and blood vessels, which circulate blood throughout the body.

The researchers carried out their investigation of JNK and BNP activation in heart cells and in a mouse model of sepsis. Their experiments revealed a direct relationship between the two molecules, in which a c-Jun activating protein attaches to the gene that encodes BNP. When this happens, the gene is switched on, resulting in the production of BNP. In sepsis, the BNP-encoding gene is always "on," explaining why BNP protein is secreted in excess by the heart.

In separate experiments, the researchers blocked either JNK activation, using a chemical inhibitor, or BNP activity, using an antibody against the protein that was developed in Dr. Drosatos's laboratory. Both approaches restored blood pressure in septic mice, though JNK inhibition yielded the most robust benefits. Inhibition of either molecule also led to improvements in survival from sepsis.

"At a clinical level, JNK or BNP inhibition could stabilize blood pressure and give other medications, such as antibiotics, time to work," Dr. Drosatos explained. "This strategy could be used alongside current supportive strategies, which attempt to slow or prevent fluid loss to stabilize blood pressure."

In follow-up research, Dr. Drosatos is working closely with Nina Gentile, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine at LKSOM to explore potential clinical applications of BNP inhibition. "We hope to develop innovative treatments that will work in patients to combat septic shock," Dr. Drosatos said.

Another important next step is to explore whether the new monoclonal antibody against BNP can be used as an intervention to treat low blood pressure in sepsis patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Septicemia
Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.
READ MORE
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Sepsis or septicemia occurs when the body responds in an exaggerated manner to infection resulting in bloodstream infection with severe tissue damage and multiple organ failure and death if not managed promptly. Take this quiz to test your knowledge ...
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Low Blood Pressure
If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthLow Blood Pressure