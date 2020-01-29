Protein Levels in Urine After Acute Kidney Injury may Predict Future Kidney Function Loss

In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 1,500 hospitalized adults -- half of whom had acute kidney injury -- who completed an outpatient study visit three months after discharge. Patients were tested for proteinuria -- or high levels of protein in their urine -- and were followed for up to five years to assess for progression of kidney disease.Disease progression was defined as a 50% decrease in the patient's ability to filter blood through the kidneys or by a diagnosis of end-stage renal disease.The study found that high levels of protein in urine were a strong discriminator for future kidney disease progression, and when combined with other known risk factors for future loss of kidney function, the risk could be better discriminated against and predicted."Rates of acute kidney injury are growing, along with the number of people who leave the hospital after experiencing it. Some of these people will be at higher risk for future loss of kidney function," said Edward Siew, MD, MSCI, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology at VUMC and senior author of the paper."As most will be seen by their primary care physicians, these findings inform the broader medical community that including a simple measurement of urine protein levels in the assessment of kidney function in the aftermath of an acute kidney injury episode can help identify those at highest risk, suggest potential strategies to reduce these risks and guide appropriate referrals."Source: Eurekalert