by Karishma Abhishek on  August 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Protein Involved in the Genetic Process may Combat Neurodegenerative Disorders
Deregulation of the cells that translate the genetic materials to reproduce, repair damage or even combat diseases may instead result in further damage.

The damage to this precise cellular mechanism may contribute to errant processes where the byproducts accumulate around the neurons and cause neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

A specific protein implicated in tumor growth may be able to help regulate awry cellular translation and protect against neuronal decay as per a study at the Hiroshima University, published in the journal Cell Reports.


"Researchers have begun to understand that age-related neurodegenerative diseases may be caused by slow but steady accumulation of toxic peptide products, which leads to death of neurons, such as beta-amyloid plaques causing Alzheimer's disease. Repeat-associated non-AUG (RAN) translation is one of the mechanisms that generates such toxic products," says lead paper author Katsura Asano, professor in Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life and also in Division of Biology, Kansas State University.

The Translation Mechanism

Depending on the translation mechanism, the study team examined whether the translational regulatory protein 5MP can suppress RAN translation using electron microscopy and computer-directed modeling. This may in turn suppress the production of the toxic repeat peptide products.

It was found that 5MP competes with the protein it mimics in human cells and, when it wins, it reduces RAN translation and its toxic byproducts. The result was further validated in a model of engineered flies with fragile X-associated tremor ataxia syndrome (a neurodegenerative disorder).

"Taken together, these data suggest that modulation of 5MP levels could be a viable therapeutic target by which to selectively reduce RAN translation in repeat expansion disorders. More studies on 5MP and the mechanism of translation can greatly contribute to the understanding and care of neurodegenerative diseases," says Asano.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

New Drug That Guides Stem Cell Has Potential to Reverse Neurodegenerative Disorders
Stem cells can be guided by drug called SDV1a to reach the target site for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
READ MORE
Unexpected Link Between Gliomas, Neurodegenerative Disorders Revealed
Protein associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's might help researchers detect how gliomas, a type of cancerous brain tumor, become so aggressive.
READ MORE
New Targets in Neurodegenerative Disorders Discovered
Mitochondrial autophagy plays key role in the onset of neurodegenerative diseases as the instance and failure of these pathways can have destructive effects on cellular homeostasis.
READ MORE
Pesticides Mimic Genetic Changes Similar to Autism and Neurodegenerative Disorders
The causes of autism and neurodegenerative disorders involve many complex factors, including genetics, the environment and the development of the brain.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE
Spinocerebellar Ataxia
Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a progressive, neurodegenerative, genetic disease, which has no cure and treated only symptomatically.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Genetics and Stem CellsMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQChristianson SyndromeSpinocerebellar Ataxia