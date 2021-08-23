Protein Involved in the Genetic Process may Combat Neurodegenerative Disorders

Deregulation of the cells that translate the genetic materials to reproduce, repair damage or even combat diseases may instead result in further damage.
The damage to this precise cellular mechanism may contribute to errant processes where the byproducts accumulate around the neurons and cause neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.
A specific protein implicated in tumor growth may be able to help regulate awry cellular translation and protect against neuronal decay as per a study at the Hiroshima University, published in the journal Cell Reports.
‘Specific translational regulatory protein called 5MP helps suppress translation processes that result in the formation of toxic peptide products. This may also help suppress several neurodegenerative disorders. ’
The Translation Mechanism
Depending on the translation mechanism, the study team examined whether the translational regulatory protein 5MP can suppress RAN translation using electron microscopy and computer-directed modeling. This may in turn suppress the production of the toxic repeat peptide products.
It was found that 5MP competes with the protein it mimics in human cells and, when it wins, it reduces RAN translation and its toxic byproducts. The result was further validated in a model of engineered flies with fragile X-associated tremor ataxia syndrome (a neurodegenerative disorder).
"Taken together, these data suggest that modulation of 5MP levels could be a viable therapeutic target by which to selectively reduce RAN translation in repeat expansion disorders. More studies on 5MP and the mechanism of translation can greatly contribute to the understanding and care of neurodegenerative diseases," says Asano.
Source: Medindia
