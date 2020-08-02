medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Protein Directly Connected to the Most Prevalent Source of Blindness

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The discovery is a major step forward in the understanding of age-related macular degeneration, which affects 1.5 million people in the UK alone. The study, carried out by the team from Universities of Manchester, Cardiff, London and Nijmegen, and Manchester Foundation NHS Trust is published in Nature Communications. The major funder was the Medical Research Council. The protein, called FHR4, was found by the team to be present at higher levels in the blood of patients with AMD compared to individuals of a similar age without the disease. The findings were confirmed in 484 patient and 522 control samples from two independent collections across Europe. Analyses of eyes donated for research after life also revealed the FHR4 protein was present in the AMD-affected parts of the eye
Protein Directly Connected to the Most Prevalent Source of Blindness
Protein Directly Connected to the Most Prevalent Source of Blindness


FHR4 was shown by the team to activate part of the immune system -called the complement system; over activation is a major causal factor of AMD.

Show Full Article


FHR4 is one of a group of proteins that regulate the complement system and the genes encoding these proteins are tightly clustered on chromosome 1, the largest human chromosome.

When the team investigated a set of genetic variants across the human genome, they found that genetic variants in this region on chromosome 1 determined the levels of FHR4 in the blood. And they found that the same genetic variants were associated with AMD.

Professor Paul Bishop and Professor Simon Clark, from the University of Manchester were part of the leadership team on the study.

Professor Bishop, who is also a Consultant Ophthalmologist at Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, said: "The combined protein and genetic findings provide compelling evidence that FHR4 is a critical controller of that part of the immune system which affects the eyes.

"We have shown that genetically determined higher blood FHR4 levels leads to more FHR4 in the eye which in turn increases the risk of the uncontrolled immune system response that drives the disease.

"So apart from improving understanding of how AMD is caused, this work provides a way of predicting risk of the disease by simply measuring blood levels of FHR4.

He added: "It also provides a new route to treatment by reducing the blood levels of FHR4 to restore immune system function in the eyes.

"Because treatments options for AMD are limited, this comprehensive understanding of the biology of AMD is a huge boost for scientists finding answers to a problem which causes untold misery for thousands of people in the UK alone."

Professor Simon Clark, a specialist in the regulation of the complement system in health and disease said: "This study really is a step-change in our understanding of how complement activation drives this major blinding disease.

"Up until now, the role played by FHR proteins in disease has only ever been inferred. But now we show a direct link and, more excitingly, become a tangible step closer to identifying a group of potential therapeutic targets to treat this debilitating disease."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

High Density Lipoproteins

HDL is a type of Lipoprotein. Lipoproteins, as the name suggests, are a class of biochemical compounds formed by a protein component and a lipid component.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Best Disease

People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Trachoma

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection. It is the main cause of irreversible blindness due to infection that can however be prevented.

Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.

More News on:

Blindness FactsMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsBest DiseaseDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQUsher SyndromeTrachomaNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

Yoga, Tai Chi or Qigong can Relieve Back Pain Naturally

Sprain in the Arm / Sprained Arm
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive