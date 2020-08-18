Protective Factor Against Psychological Trauma Discovered

In both groups, those who showed stronger regulation of the gene NTRK2 were at less risk of developing PTSD. The researchers were also able to rule out with a high degree of certainty that the trauma itself leads to altered regulation of this gene. They found no link between the severity of the trauma and the extent of DNA methylation, which suggests that the latter existed before the traumatic experience.Several basic studies have already shown that gene NTRK2 plays a key role in memory formation. Indeed, in the current study, individuals with stronger regulation of this gene had fewer traumatic memories. The researchers also found that the regulatory mechanism - DNA methylation on the gene NTRK2 - was also linked to memory in 568 non-traumatized individuals. Those with stronger methylation of the gene performed worse when it came to remembering images they had seen previously. They also showed altered brain activity in regions important for memory during the tests.These results suggest that increased regulation of the NTRK2 gene reduces memory formation. As a result, traumatic experiences do not become as entrenched in memory, reducing the risk of developing PTSD. The researchers hope that this mechanism will contribute to the development of new therapies, which may also help in cases of existing PTSD by preventing recurrent unpleasant recollections from further cementing the traumatic memory.Source: Eurekalert