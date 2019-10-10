medindia

Prostate Cancer Risk Can Be Lowered by Statins

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 10, 2019 at 12:43 PM Cancer News
Prostate cancer risk can be lowered in men by using statins. This new research could revolutionize and prevent prostate cancer occurrence.
Prostate Cancer Risk Can Be Lowered by Statins
Prostate Cancer Risk Can Be Lowered by Statins

In a study of cancer-free men followed for a median of seven years, statin use was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. In the Cancer Medicine study, this association was observed only when statins had been used for a relatively long duration or at a high dose, and it was more pronounced for aggressive prostate tumors.

Among 13,065 men in the study, 2,976 were diagnosed with prostate cancer over a follow-up of up to 22 years.

"More strictly designed clinical trial studies are needed to replicate this finding," said Kai Wang, first author, PhD, of Harvard University.

Source: Eurekalert

