Prostate Cancer Risk Can Be Lowered by Statins

Prostate cancer risk can be lowered in men by using statins. This new research could revolutionize and prevent prostate cancer occurrence.

In a study of cancer-free men followed for a median of seven years, statin use was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. In the Cancer Medicine study, this association was observed only when statins had been used for a relatively long duration or at a high dose, and it was more pronounced for aggressive prostate tumors.



"More strictly designed clinical trial studies are needed to replicate this finding," said Kai Wang, first author, PhD, of Harvard University.



