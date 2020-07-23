by Samhita Vitta on  July 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM Coronavirus News
Prostate Cancer Patients and Men are at a High Risk of Developing COVID-19
COVID-19 is more severe in men, specifically in the age group at risk for prostate cancer, according to several studies. This knowledge will lead to better management of COVID-19 in prostate cancer patients.

A review paper published in Nature- Communications Biology summarizes recent developments and research and provides just-in-time considerations of our current understanding in three areas:
  • epidemiological and biological evidence for gender and/or sex disparity in COVID-19 disease
  • potential association between COVID-19 and prostate cancer molecular pathogenesis
  • current therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients and, in particular, COVID-19 patients with prostate cancer

Data from around the world has confirmed that men face a greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19 than women. Researchers have zeroed in on a possible reason: Androgen—male hormones such as testosterone—appear to boost the virus' ability to get inside cells.


At the same time, a gene known as TMPRSS2 is also highly expressed in both COVID-19 and prostate cancer. In fact, these issues may be related—more androgen could signify greater expression of TMPRSS2 which could create a higher susceptibility to the virus.

Prostate cancer patients belong to the age group that is more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, given their cancer, are at a higher risk of developing severe illness due to a weak immune system. The particular vulnerability of older men to COVID-19 compels us to advocate for routine screening of the disease in prostate cancer patients.

Experts are on the trail of a mechanism for this male bias—an effort led by prostate cancer researchers. The study of gender-based and sex-based differences in COVID-19 is a priority, since better understanding of these disparities will help in the development of better therapeutic strategies and vaccines, as well as public health policies.

In conclusion, COVID-19 affects both sexes, and every age group and ethnicity, albeit to varying degrees. COVID-19 disease burden is disproportionately higher in men, and adverse outcomes are further compounded by older age and co-morbidities.



Source: Newswise

