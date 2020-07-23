Prostate Cancer Patients and Men are at a High Risk of Developing COVID-19

At the same time, a gene known as TMPRSS2 is also highly expressed in both COVID-19 and prostate cancer. In fact, these issues may be related—more androgen could signify greater expression of TMPRSS2 which could create a higher susceptibility to the virus.Prostate cancer patients belong to the age group that is more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, given their cancer, are at a higher risk of developing severe illness due to a weak immune system. The particular vulnerability of older men to COVID-19 compels us to advocate for routine screening of the disease in prostate cancer patients.Experts are on the trail of a mechanism for this male bias—an effort led by prostate cancer researchers. The study of gender-based and sex-based differences in COVID-19 is a priority, since better understanding of these disparities will help in the development of better therapeutic strategies and vaccines, as well as public health policies.In conclusion, COVID-19 affects both sexes, and every age group and ethnicity, albeit to varying degrees. COVID-19 disease burden is disproportionately higher in men, and adverse outcomes are further compounded by older age and co-morbidities.Source: Newswise