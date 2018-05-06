medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Prostate Cancer: Black Patients Show Stronger Response to Hormone Therapy Than White Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2018 at 2:44 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Anti-hormone therapy abiraterone and the steroid prednisone were found to be more effective for African American men with prostate cancer, according to a study led by Duke Cancer Institute researchers.
Prostate Cancer: Black Patients Show Stronger Response to Hormone Therapy Than White Patients
Prostate Cancer: Black Patients Show Stronger Response to Hormone Therapy Than White Patients

While median survival was similar for both black and white participants in the study, the findings suggests that racial determinants may factor into the degree of response in patients. This difference could help drive strategies to improve outcomes in those who respond better to the drugs.

"African-Americans have a 2.5 times greater chance of dying from prostate cancer compared to whites," said Daniel George, M.D., director of Duke's Prostate & Urologic Cancer program, who presented the findings at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.

"Our study provides prospective evidence that there might be inherited genes that could affect treatment response and track with African ancestry in prostate cancer patients," George said. "We need to look closely at the underlining genetic differences that associate with treatment response and build on that to improve survival for these patients."

George and colleagues enrolled 50 black men and 50 white men in a prospective, multi-center study. All participants had metastatic, recurrent prostate cancer and were treated with the anti-hormone therapy abiraterone and the steroid prednisone.

Responses to therapy, measured by a decline in prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, differed by race. For the African-American men, PSA levels declined at higher rates than they did for white patients and remained stable for a median 16.6 months, compared to 11.5 months for the white participants.

The changes in disease progression were less striking; both groups had a median time to radiographic progression of 16.8 months. Still, the authors said the study suggests a potential strategy for new therapies and hormonal treatment regimens that could narrow the prostate cancer survival disparity between blacks and whites.

"This is the first prospective multicenter study by race of an anti-androgen hormonal therapy in advanced prostate cancer," George said. "Further prospective studies in African-American patients are possible and needed to understand the impact of racial determinants on outcome of new hormonal regimens in earlier disease settings."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Abiraterone Acetate

Abiraterone Acetate

This medication is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for prostate cancer in patients who have received prior chemotherapy containing docetaxel. It is used either alone or with other medications ...

Prednisone

Prednisone

This medication regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, ...

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Reiki and Pranic Healing Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Medical Management of Prostate Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...