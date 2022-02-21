Proposal to Use Cannabidiol in Children: Parent's Mindset

Advertisement

Many Unknown Side Effects

Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark, MPH said, "There is very little data on how CBD may impact children's developing brains and only certain types of situations when it's considered for pediatric medical reasons. Still, CBD has become much more accessible and widely advertised, with some companies claiming benefits for kids."The national representation poll report is based on the responses of 1,992 parents of 3- to 18-year-olds surveyed in October 2021.Common causes for parents to give or consider giving their child CBD are anxiety (51%), sleep problems (40%), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (33%), muscle pain (20%), autism (19%), and their child generally feeling better (13%). These reasons line up with the terms that some CBD products claim to help in publications and advertising materials.Although three-quarters of parents think their children need a CBD in doctor's prescription, only 63% rated their child's doctor's recommendation as a strong factor in determining whether to give their child a CBD product. A further 7% of parents say their child has been given or considered CBD, and less than a third say they have talked to their child's healthcare provider about CBD use."Our poll suggests most parents have very limited knowledge about CBD products," Clark said. "It's important for parents to inform their pediatrician or other healthcare providers if they're considering CBD use in kids so that they can discuss potential risks."Many parents cite side effects as the most important factor in deciding whether to give their child a CBD product. This includes whether it has been tested for child safety (78%), how well it works in children (72%), their doctor's recommendation (63%), approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (58%), and product reviews (41%).According to the poll report, most parents (71%) have never used a CBD product, while 24% have tried CBD and 5% use a CBD product regularly.CBD products are sold online and in stores specializing in CBD products, supermarkets, and drugstores, and come in many forms like oils, topical ointments, wraps, edibles, and gummies.The USFDA approved only one refined form of the drug CBD to treat rare drug-induced seizures. Studies have shown CBD use in children with hypersensitivity, anxiety, sleep problems, and depression, but the research remains limited., and experts have raised concerns about CBD's potential to interact with other medications and adversely impact the liver. But since CBD products have not undergone rigorous testing for FDA approval, the rate and severity of side effects remain unclear, particularly for children."Parents who see promotional content claiming CBD benefits kids with certain conditions should be aware that products seen online or in stores are not regulated by the FDA and may be mislabeled," Clark said. "This makes it difficult for parents to know exactly what they're buying and what their child may be exposed to."Anecdotal stories of children benefiting from CBD may sound alluring but just because it's a plant product doesn't necessarily make it safe or effective in children. We need more evidence to understand CBD's short- and long-term side effects in kids."Source: Medindia