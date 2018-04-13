medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Prompt Action can Save the Life of Brain Stroke Patients

by Sushma Rao on  April 13, 2018 at 9:32 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two incidents showed how prompt action can save the life of brain stroke patients, at time when there is growing distrust and general indifference to human suffering. Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi spoke of how quick thinking by an office colleague and of a spouse in another case gave a new lease of life to brain stroke patients.
Prompt Action can Save the Life of Brain Stroke Patients
Prompt Action can Save the Life of Brain Stroke Patients

Brain stroke is generally perceived as a life-altering event, which leaves the patient with some or other permanent damage to the body and mind.

Weakness of arms and legs, sudden slurring of speech, sudden loss of speech, or sudden loss of vision, sudden unsteadiness (imbalance) or sudden headache and vomiting with unconsciousness are some of the major symptoms of such strokes.

In both the cases, the stroke patients were admitted in the hospital within the first few hours of the onset of symptoms -- also called as the "golden period".

"In both the cases, the patients were observed having difficulty in speaking and understanding, while other bodily functions were almost normal," neurologist Vinit Suri, who was involved in the treatment of both the patients, said in a statement.

"It is important to understand that stroke may present without limb paralysis with abnormal behaviour or loss of speech, that is, difficult to recognise the verbal instructions. Emergent treatment within the golden period can prevent damage to the brain by restoring the circulation," Suri added.

In the first case, the patient developed the symptoms -- difficulty in speaking and understanding -- at his office.

While his colleagues could not understand his abnormal change in behaviour, they decided to rush him to Apollo Hospital within one-and-a-half-hours of the onset of symptoms.

"His MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was initially normal and MRI repeated twice within minutes revealed an evolving damage in the brain. He was given intravenous clot-busting drug with significant return of speech within one hour of the drug," said Suri.

In the second case, the patient again was unable to speak or understand, but his wife realised his condition and rushed him to hospital as she had earlier seen her grandmother suffer similarly.

"MRI at the hospital showed a complete block of a large vessel supplying blood to the left half of the brain. The patient did not have any improvement with the intravenous drug and was taken for the removal of the clot by a stent introduced into the brain vessel from a leg vessel," Suri said.

"As soon as clot was pulled out, he could speak and within 12 hours his speech has returned," he added.

The doctors stressed that even within the golden period, the earlier the treatment is started the better the recovery.

--IANS

ng/gb/vm

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Aspiration Found Effective to Remove Large Vessel Stroke Blood Clots

Aspiration Found Effective to Remove Large Vessel Stroke Blood Clots

In stroke patients, aspiration can provide effective and cheaper treatment to remove large vessel blood clots than stent retrievers.

Immune Cells may Heal Bleeding Brain After A Stroke

Immune Cells may Heal Bleeding Brain After A Stroke

Neutrophils, some of them may help heal the brain after an intracerebral hemorrhage, a form of stroke caused by ruptured blood vessels.

Elovanoids May Protect Brain From Stroke, Alzheimer's Disease

Elovanoids May Protect Brain From Stroke, Alzheimer's Disease

Elovanoids are protein molecules made from omega-3 fatty acids and can overcome damaging effects in the brain such as stroke, Parkinson's disease.

Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke

Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke

The incidence of heat stroke is rising globally and India saw almost 2,000 people die in the summer heat wave of 2015. People who work outdoors are often at the highest risk such as farmers, children and young adults. Heat illnesses are preventable ...

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Brain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...