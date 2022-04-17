Promising Treatment for Sleep Apnea

First drug treatment for sleep apnea has been discovered by a study at the University Of Gothenburg, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.



The new drug — carbonic anhydrase (CA) inhibition, where CA is an enzyme that serves to maintain a balance between carbonic acid and carbon dioxide in the body, reveals promising results in reducing breathing pauses in sleep apnea.

Advertisement

‘New drug is found to have a drastic improvement in reducing breathing pauses with an average of more than 20 per hour for patients with sleep apnea. ’