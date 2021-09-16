About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Promising Treatment for MRSA ‘Superbug’

by Colleen Fleiss on September 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM

Promising Treatment for MRSA ‘Superbug’
Antimicrobial properties of stem cell proteins offer a new and potential treatment to reduce infection in skin wounds, says a new study.

Treating wounds with the secretion of a type of stem cell effectively reduced the viability of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus - better known as MRSA - according to a new study from researchers at the Baker Institute for Animal Health, part of the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). Moreover, the secretion stimulated the surrounding skin cells to build up a defense against the bacterial invader, the researchers found.
Advertisement


The study appeared in Stem Cells Translational Medicine.

"The results showed that secreted factors from equine mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), a type of stem cell, significantly decreased the viability of MRSA in our novel skin model," said first author Dr. Charlotte Marx, a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of corresponding author Dr. Gerlinde R. Van de Walle, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at CVM.
Advertisement

"Moreover," Marx said, "we demonstrated that equine MSC secretions increase the antimicrobial activity of the skin cells by stimulating immune responses of the surrounding resident skin cells."

In 2017, more than 119,000 people in the U.S. suffered from bloodstream infections caused by MRSA - and nearly 20,000 died, according to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MRSA has become a major health care problem because these bacteria can become threatening under certain circumstances, such as in immunocompromised patients or in infected wounds, and because they have grown resistant to many antibiotics - the only medications currently available to treat bacterial infections.

The key is MSCs - stem cells that can be isolated from bone marrow, fat, blood and other tissues.

"Initially, the use of MSCs for tissue regeneration was advocated based on their ability to differentiate into various tissue types," Van de Walle said. "For this reason, it was anticipated that injected MSCs colonize the injury site, differentiate into the appropriate tissue type and regenerate the damaged tissue."

However, studies are revealing that only a small portion of administered MSCs actually incorporate into injured tissue, she said.

"For this reason, it is becoming generally accepted that the beneficial effects in tissue repair and regeneration are more likely indirect, depending on the effects of what these cells secrete," Van de Walle said. "Such cell-free therapies might prove safe and potentially more advantageous alternatives by overcoming the risks and obstacles associated with the use of the cells themselves."

Although MSCs have been shown to reduce inflammation in multiple studies, the Cornell study went further, investigating the effect of the MSC secretion - also known as the secretome - on the antimicrobial defense mechanisms of skin cells and testing its efficacy on biofilms in a physiologically relevant equine skin model.

Horses were used for the study because, in both horses and humans, particular types of chronic wounds are often therapy-resistant and cause various complications, leading to high morbidity and mortality, Van de Walle said.

The team began by establishing an equine skin biofilm model. Biofilms are communities of microorganisms that develop on surfaces. In this state, bacteria are well protected against antibiotics even if they are not resistant. The skin samples were cultured over a period of three days from the skin of horses that had to be euthanized for reasons unrelated to the study. During the culturing period, cell death and epidermal thickness remained stable.

Next, the research team created an infected wound model by making uniform wounds in the skin samples and inoculating them with either MRSA or its antibiotic-sensitive counterpart, methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA). The wounds were then treated for 24 hours with either antibiotics, plain medium that acted as a control in the experiment, or MSC secretome. At the end of the treatment period, the researchers measured bacterial load by evaluating colony-forming units per gram of tissue.

The findings contribute to the understanding of the MSC secretome's antimicrobial properties and further support the value of MSC secretome-based treatments for infected wounds, Marx said.

"By identifying additional effective treatments," she said, "we can contribute to reducing the use of antibiotics in both veterinary and human medicine, which is important for the fight against antibiotic resistance."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Model Helps Improve Treatment of Arthritis Patients With...
Statins may be Effective Treatment for Ulcerative Colitis Pa... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance 

Recommended Reading
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ......
Livestock Workers at High Risk to Contract MRSA
Livestock Workers at High Risk to Contract MRSA
Livestock workers are at a much higher risk of harboring antibiotic-resistant bacteria....
Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
Next-generation sutures can deliver drugs, prevent infections, and monitor wounds. Researchers have ...
Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds
Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds
Scientists have developed low cost screen printed carbon sensors that rapidly detect bacteria ......
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close