Promising Novel Therapy for Lymphoma Subtype

Promising novel therapy for diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has been proposed by the POLARIX trial by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). DLBCL is one of the common hematological malignances — prevalent form of lymphoma. The current standard of care for DLBCL is Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisone (R-CHOP) therapy.

"This study shows that R-CHP in combination with Polatuzumab vedotin significantly improves progression-free survival rates for patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and results in a sizable reduction in the relapse risk after successful treatment completion, avoiding the use of salvage therapies that are often unsuccessful and associated with significant toxicity burden," says Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, Chief of the Lymphoma Service at MSK.



The study results thereby support the use of pola-R-CHP in the initial treatment of DLBCL in a specific population.



Source: Medindia

