Medindia
Promising Novel Therapy for Lymphoma Subtype

by Karishma Abhishek on December 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM
Promising Novel Therapy for Lymphoma Subtype

Promising novel therapy for diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has been proposed by the POLARIX trial by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

DLBCL is one of the common hematological malignances — prevalent form of lymphoma. The current standard of care for DLBCL is Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisone (R-CHOP) therapy.

However, the team found that pola-R-CHP (Polatuzumab vedotin with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone) reduces the progression, relapse, or death risk from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by 27%.

"This study shows that R-CHP in combination with Polatuzumab vedotin significantly improves progression-free survival rates for patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and results in a sizable reduction in the relapse risk after successful treatment completion, avoiding the use of salvage therapies that are often unsuccessful and associated with significant toxicity burden," says Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, Chief of the Lymphoma Service at MSK.

The study results thereby support the use of pola-R-CHP in the initial treatment of DLBCL in a specific population.

Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
More News on:
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Reiki and Pranic Healing AIDS-HIV-Cancer Bone Marrow Transplantation 

Recommended Reading
Novel Treatment Kills Lymphoma While Sparing Healthy Cells
For lymphoma treatment, the addition of molecule Sialyl-Lewis X to natural killer cells delays the ....
Immunotherapy Drug Treats Children, Adolescents With Lymphoma
New international phase III paediatric study establishes a standard treatment with an improved cure ...
Chemotherapy Fails for Few Patients Due to Mutations: Study
Mutations in a crucial gene are the key reason that chemotherapy fails in some patients with blood ....
AIDS-HIV-Cancer
AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity....
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are in...
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is consider...

