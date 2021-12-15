Promising Novel Therapy for Lymphoma Subtype

Promising novel therapy for diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has been proposed by the POLARIX trial by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
DLBCL is one of the common hematological malignances — prevalent form of lymphoma. The current standard of care for DLBCL is Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisone (R-CHOP) therapy.
However, the team found that pola-R-CHP (Polatuzumab vedotin with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone) reduces the progression, relapse, or death risk from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by 27%.
The study results thereby support the use of pola-R-CHP in the initial treatment of DLBCL in a specific population.
Source: Medindia