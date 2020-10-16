by Iswarya on  October 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Promising New Tool may Fight Against Melanoma
Key cancer blood markers could be used to select the most effective treatment for melanoma, which can improve melanoma survival rates, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

The research discovered that patients with high levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), an essential indicator of cancer in the blood, could benefit from receiving a more aggressive treatment as the first line of defense against melanoma.

The study's lead investigator, Associate Professor Elin Gray, stated that the finding could help clinicians home in on effective treatment for melanoma.


"Selecting the right course of medications and therapies to treat melanoma is very complex and relies on a number of factors, including the tumor characteristics and how it has spread throughout the body," stated Associate Professor Gray.

"This biomarker could help clinicians to determine better which patients would have better outcomes if we hit the tumor with aggressive combination immunotherapy first."

Associate Professor Gray said while the research findings need validation in future studies, they highlight the need to consider how biomarkers are used in melanoma treatment decisions carefully.

This research will help clinicians to deliver personalized treatment regimens based on distinct disease characteristics and the patient.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Melanoma
Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.
READ MORE
Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer
Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated pigment-producing cells. A brown-black longitudinal band is a typical sign of nail cancer.
READ MORE
Melanoma Treatment - New Investigational Drug Shows Promise in Early Phase I Clinical Trials
Novel compound dubbed MK-8353 offers hope in the treatment of melanoma and other cancers with mutations in BRAF or RAS genes in early phase I clinical trials
READ MORE
Synthetic Compound Identifies Genes Linked to Melanoma Progression
Curcumin like synthetic compound was used to identify genes associated with melanoma progression, as curcumin displayed anti-tumor action in earlier studies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker