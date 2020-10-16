Promising New Tool may Fight Against Melanoma

Key cancer blood markers could be used to select the most effective treatment for melanoma, which can improve melanoma survival rates, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.



The research discovered that patients with high levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), an essential indicator of cancer in the blood, could benefit from receiving a more aggressive treatment as the first line of defense against melanoma.

‘A key blood marker of cancer may help clinicians to deliver personalized therapy regimens based on specific disease characteristics and the patient. ’





"This biomarker could help clinicians to determine better which patients would have better outcomes if we hit the tumor with aggressive combination immunotherapy first."



Associate Professor Gray said while the research findings need validation in future studies, they highlight the need to consider how biomarkers are used in melanoma treatment decisions carefully.



This research will help clinicians to deliver personalized treatment regimens based on distinct disease characteristics and the patient.



Source: Medindia "Selecting the right course of medications and therapies to treat melanoma is very complex and relies on a number of factors, including the tumor characteristics and how it has spread throughout the body," stated Associate Professor Gray."This biomarker could help clinicians to determine better which patients would have better outcomes if we hit the tumor with aggressive combination immunotherapy first."Associate Professor Gray said while the research findings need validation in future studies, they highlight the need to consider how biomarkers are used in melanoma treatment decisions carefully.This research will help clinicians to deliver personalized treatment regimens based on distinct disease characteristics and the patient.Source: Medindia

The study's lead investigator, Associate Professor Elin Gray, stated that the finding could help clinicians home in on effective treatment for melanoma.