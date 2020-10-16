Promising New Tool may Fight Against Melanoma

The study's lead investigator, Associate Professor Elin Gray, stated that the finding could help clinicians home in on effective treatment for melanoma.
‘A key blood marker of cancer may help clinicians to deliver personalized therapy regimens based on specific disease characteristics and the patient.
"Selecting the right course of medications and therapies to treat melanoma is very complex and relies on a number of factors, including the tumor characteristics and how it has spread throughout the body," stated Associate Professor Gray.
"This biomarker could help clinicians to determine better which patients would have better outcomes if we hit the tumor with aggressive combination immunotherapy first."
Associate Professor Gray said while the research findings need validation in future studies, they highlight the need to consider how biomarkers are used in melanoma treatment decisions carefully.
Source: Medindia