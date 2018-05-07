Promising Allograft Transplantation for Knee Pain Among Older Adults

‘Older patients with knee pain may benefit from a fresh osteochondral allograft transplantation, new study finds. It is recommended for the treatment of focal cartilage defects, a common cause of knee pain in adults.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.