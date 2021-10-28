About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Prominent Person in Cancer Treatment Krishnan Nair Passes Away

by Colleen Fleiss on October 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM
M. Krishnan Nair, one of the tallest figures in India in cancer treatment has passed away, revealed the family sources.

Nair's last rites will be held in the state capital, later in the day.

He is credited for starting the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the state capital and went on to be its first director, a post he held for numerous years, before retiring.

RCC began as a department of the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and later became an autonomous institution which provided succour to numerous suffering cancer patients in the state and continues the work of Nair.

Source: IANS
