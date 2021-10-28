Prominent Person in Cancer Treatment Krishnan Nair Passes Away

M. Krishnan Nair, one of the tallest figures in India in cancer treatment has passed away, revealed the family sources. Nair's last rites will be held in the state capital, later in the day.

‘Nair was awarded the Padma Shri for his services to the nation in cancer treatment and was an advisor to the World Health Organization on the same topic.’

RCC began as a department of the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and later became an autonomous institution which provided succour to numerous suffering cancer patients in the state and continues the work of Nair.



Source: IANS

He is credited for starting the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the state capital and went on to be its first director, a post he held for numerous years, before retiring.