Prolonged Sitting may Worsen Your Health Problems

Take break from sitting every 30 minutes.

every 30 minutes. While talking on the phone or watching television, one can try to stand.

Desk work may be improvised by trying a standing desk or high table.

Even leisurely movement may have profound effect on health. They help in burning calories and increasing the energy levels.

Our body is built to stand upright. It is when our body systems including heart, cardiovascular system, bowel function work efficiently. The muscles in leg and gluteal region (bum muscles) may weaken over time and lead to wastage. Muscles for digestion also tend to loose their functional capacity by prolonged sitting. This leads body to retain fats and sugars upon improper digestion. Pandemic has worsened this confinement to homes even more through work-from-home. This has led to several post-COVID complications, ranging from weakness to hair fall and skin complications. Getting yourself to move around the day may help overcome the risks of prolonged sitting.