Prolonged Sitting may Worsen Your Health Problems
Prolonged sitting may cause several health problems like obesity, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels. It also increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Sitting may also reduce the size of specific muscles that further cause hip joints ailments. Existing data suggest that sitting more than eight hours a day with no physical activity gave rise to similar risks of dying as posed by obesity or smoking.

Ill-effects of Sitting


Our body is built to stand upright. It is when our body systems including heart, cardiovascular system, bowel function work efficiently.

The muscles in leg and gluteal region (bum muscles) may weaken over time and lead to wastage. This predisposes the risk of easy injuries from falls, and even from exercises.

Muscles for digestion also tend to loose their functional capacity by prolonged sitting. This leads body to retain fats and sugars upon improper digestion.

Hence a sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous to your health. Pandemic has worsened this confinement to homes even more through work-from-home. This has led to several post-COVID complications, ranging from weakness to hair fall and skin complications.

Move Around to Curtail Risk

Getting yourself to move around the day may help overcome the risks of prolonged sitting. The ways one can engage in walking include:

  • Take break from sitting every 30 minutes.
  • While talking on the phone or watching television, one can try to stand.
  • Desk work may be improvised by trying a standing desk or high table.
  • Even leisurely movement may have profound effect on health. They help in burning calories and increasing the energy levels.


Source: Medindia

