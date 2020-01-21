medindia

Prolonged ECG Monitoring Benefits Patients With Syncope in ED

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM Heart Disease News
Prolonged heart rhythm monitoring can enhance arrhythmia diagnostic yield among non-low-risk emergency department patients with syncope, according to a study published in Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).
Prolonged ECG Monitoring Benefits Patients With Syncope in ED
Prolonged ECG Monitoring Benefits Patients With Syncope in ED

The lead author of the study is Monica Solbiati MD, PhD, Department of Clinical and Community Sciences, University of Milan, Milan, Italy.

Although the optimal duration of ECG monitoring has not been defined, the results support the use of a minimum of 12-hour monitoring as a safe alternative to hospitalization for the management of non-low-risk patients with syncope.

The study is the first designed specifically to assess the diagnostic accuracy of ECG monitoring in non-low-risk patients with syncope; the findings confirm the crucial role of telemetry in the ED management of patients with syncope. Further studies are needed to verify the safety and effectiveness of this strategy in terms of reducing unnecessary hospitalization and costs.

Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy, CCFP-EM, MSc, associate professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Ottawa as well a Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute commented:

"This study provides additional evidence that prolonged cardiac rhythm monitoring will improve arrhythmia diagnostic yield among non-low-risk emergency department patients with syncope."

Dr. Thiruganasambandamoorthy is internationally recognized for his research on emergency department syncope. He is recipient of several peer reviewed grants, won several excellence awards, and is co-author of several guidelines, consensus/position statements nationally and internationally.

Electrocardiogram

An ECG is a diagnostic test that records the electrical activity of the heart and helps to detect cardiac abnormalities.

Brugada Syndrome

Brugada syndrome is a rare genetic heart condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart causing the heart to beat dangerously fast.

Fainting Symptom Evaluation

Fainting or syncope is characterized by transient loss of consciousness and a spontaneous recovery.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Implantable Loop Recorder

Implantable Loop Recorder is a small implantable device which monitors and records the electrical heart activity.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs

