Projected Pathway of COVID-related Mismanaged Plastic Waste in the Ocean

The Nanjing University MITgcm-plastic model (NJU-MP) used in this study works as virtual reality and it was built based on Newton's laws of motion and the law of conservation of mass."The model simulates how the seawater moves driven by wind and how the plastics float on the surface ocean, degraded by sunlight, fouled by plankton, landed on beaches, and sunk to the deep," said Zhang, the corresponding author and a professor at the School of Atmospheric Sciences at Nanjing University.Using the model, researchers found thatWithin three to four years, a significant portion of this ocean plastic debris is expected to make its way onto either beach or the seabed and later they will go into the ocean.The incorporated data showed that most of the global plastic waste entering the ocean is coming from Asia, with hospital waste representing the bulk of the land discharge. This finding reveals the need for better management of medical waste in developing countries. br>This finding also highlights the hotspot rivers and watersheds that require special attention in plastic waste management.The model also shows thatThe Arctic ecosystem is already considered to be particularly vulnerable due to the harsh environment and high sensitivity to climate change. The potential ecological impacts of exposure to accumulated Arctic plastics add another layer of concern.The development of innovative technologies for better plastic waste collection, classification, treatment, and recycling, and more environmentally friendly materials is also needed.Source: Medindia