Proinflammatory Diet Can Put You at Higher Risk of Kidney Disease Progression

Font : A- A+



Proinflammatory diet which contains processed meat, carbonated beverages, and vegetables other than the green leafy and dark yellow variety may increase the risk of developing kidney failure, reports a new study.

Proinflammatory Diet Can Put You at Higher Risk of Kidney Disease Progression



Diets that contribute to inflammation were linked with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.



‘Pro-inflammatory diet that comprises of processed meat and carbonated beverages may increase the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression.’

Read More.. CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation. To examine whether pro-inflammatory diets might increase the risk of CKD progression, Tanushree Banerjee, Ph.D. (University of California, San Francisco) and her colleagues studied a national sample of 1,084 adults with CKD, where 11.1 percent of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.



The investigators found that individuals with pro-inflammatory diets had a higher risk of developing kidney failure. "These findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential," said Dr. Banerjee.



"Nutritional interventions that focus on reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested for halting the progression of CKD."



Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.



Source: Eurekalert Diets that contribute to inflammation were linked with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation. To examine whether pro-inflammatory diets might increase the risk of CKD progression, Tanushree Banerjee, Ph.D. (University of California, San Francisco) and her colleagues studied a national sample of 1,084 adults with CKD, where 11.1 percent of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.The investigators found that individuals with pro-inflammatory diets had a higher risk of developing kidney failure. "These findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential," said Dr. Banerjee."Nutritional interventions that focus on reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested for halting the progression of CKD."Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: