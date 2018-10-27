medindia
Proinflammatory Diet Can Put You at Higher Risk of Kidney Disease Progression

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 27, 2018 at 3:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Proinflammatory diet which contains processed meat, carbonated beverages, and vegetables other than the green leafy and dark yellow variety may increase the risk of developing kidney failure, reports a new study.
Diets that contribute to inflammation were linked with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.

CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation. To examine whether pro-inflammatory diets might increase the risk of CKD progression, Tanushree Banerjee, Ph.D. (University of California, San Francisco) and her colleagues studied a national sample of 1,084 adults with CKD, where 11.1 percent of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.

The investigators found that individuals with pro-inflammatory diets had a higher risk of developing kidney failure. "These findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential," said Dr. Banerjee.

"Nutritional interventions that focus on reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested for halting the progression of CKD."

Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.

Source: Eurekalert

