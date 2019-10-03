medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Progress and Challenges in Introducing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Africa/Asia Unveiled

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 10, 2019 at 4:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

University of Maryland School of Medicine's Dr. Kathy Neuzil is leading an international consortium of researchers working to accelerate introduction of typhoid conjugate vaccine.
Progress and Challenges in Introducing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Africa/Asia Unveiled
Progress and Challenges in Introducing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Africa/Asia Unveiled

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are leading an international consortium that is studying the impact of a typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) in an effort to accelerate introduction of the vaccine in countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia where there is a high burden of typhoid.

In a supplement published by Clinical Infectious Diseases, Kathleen Neuzil, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health (CVD) at UMSOM, underscores the importance of introducing a TCV, while outlining the challenges in accelerating wide use of the vaccine in typhoid-endemic countries.

"In the past year, policy and financing milestones have paved the way for the introduction TCVs. In this supplement, collaborators from around the globe detail efforts and provide data to inform country-level decisions on vaccine introduction as a critical part of public health interventions to decrease typhoid disease," said Dr. Neuzil, who is leading the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), an international group of researchers with a mission to accelerate the introduction of TCV in low-income countries.

The special TyVAC journal supplement, edited by Dr. Neuzil, Dr. Andrew Pollard of Oxford University and Dr. Anthony Marfin of PATH, brings together the body of research conducted by TyVAC to date, as well as additional research from other research partners. The research underscores the challenges of typhoid surveillance, the growing resistance to antibiotics and the increasing numbers of typhoid outbreaks in the most vulnerable low-resources settings.

"The growing threat of typhoid necessitates a global effort that includes preventative measures such as vaccines and improved waster, sanitation, and hygiene.," said Dr. Neuzil.

In the supplement, TyVAC researchers detail clinical trials that are underway in Nepal, Bangladesh, Malawi, and Burkina Faso. They highlight the health economics of the disease, the growing concerns of drug resistance, and the cost-effectiveness of mass campaigns of a vaccine. Release of the supplement comes as TyVAC researchers in addition to several UMSOM disease experts in the CVD will present their research in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 26-28 at the 11th International Conference on Typhoid and Other Salmonelloses. Dr. Neuzil is a keynote speaker at this event.

"This research led by Dr. Kathleen Neuzil demonstrates the impact our work at the University of Maryland School of Medicine has across the globe. It will help inform global vaccine policymakers in settings where diseases like typhoid are a serious threat," said UMSOM Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, who is also the Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Diet during Typhoid

Diet during typhoid should be given close attention, as it's an important part of the treatment. Proper care should be taken while cooking and choosing foods.

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers are caused by bacteria called Salmonella typhi. Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers are discussed.

Quiz on Typhoid Fever

Typhoid is an infectious disease that follows intake of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella typhi. Test your knowledge on this disease by taking this ...

Typhoid Vaccination Could Protect Against Other Infections

New research shows that vaccination with weakened strains of Salmonella may also protect against other infections.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Salmonellosis

Poor hygienic practices during cooking or handling of food products can cause this distressing infection of the intestines leading to diarrhea, cramps and fever.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers Salmonellosis Vaccination for Children Fever Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better

Health Benefits of Figs

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive