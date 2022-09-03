Program to Enable Women Who Seek Return to Work Launched

Karnataka government has launched the Women@Work (WOW) Program that strives to concentrate the efforts of corporate programs on attracting women workforce.



"The Indian government has already introduced policies and regulatory framework to increase women workforce in various professions. What they lack is the easy availability of upskilling. W@W aims at bridging the skill development gap for women through targeted activities and interactions with industry leaders. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission will amplify the efforts of corporate programs on attracting women workforce and build an inclusive women workforce and kickstart their second phase of career for a stronger tomorrow," Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, explained.

