Production of Plant-derived Cholesterol for MRNA Vaccines and Gene Therapies Boosted

An increased supply ofsupports the growth trajectory of Evonik's Health Care business, which is part of the life sciences division,By expanding manufacturing capacities for PhytoChol®, Nutrition & Care strengthens its portfolio of system solutions for advanced drug delivery.The division aims totoday, to more than 50% by 2030.said Dr. Thomas Riermeier, head of Evonik's Health Care business line.such as undesired immunological responses and inconsistent quality. It is an essential excipient for the lipid-based delivery of large molecules such as mRNA. PhytoChol® is available in two grades that are tailored to the specific needs of injectables and biopharmaceutical cell culture applications.As an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Evonik Health Care has been a leader in advanced drug delivery for many decades, supporting pharmaceutical companies worldwide with end-to-end CDMO services for the development and production of complex parenteral drug products.Source: Medindia