Procrastinating Tasks? Tame Your Negative Bias

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Do I want to do this now? Task delay as a function of valence weighting bias



Go to source Trusted Source

Combat Procrastination: The Impact of Negative Attitudes



‘Did you know? Negative attitudes based on valence weighting bias can cause procrastination. #valenceweightingbias #procrastination #negativeattitude #mentalhealth #medindia’

Did You Know?

Chronic negative thinking is linked to stress, which can affect mental well-being and even increase the risk of metabolic diseases.

Understanding Procrastination: The Role of Valence Weighting

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do I want to do this now? Task delay as a function of valence weighting bias - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0191886923004270)