Probiotics — Promising Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease

Live biotherapeutic produced by gut-healthy probiotic bacteria is found to be a safer and well-tolerated treatment modality for Parkinson's disease as per a study to be presented at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics annual meeting during the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting.



Dopamine therapy (levodopa L-DOPA tablets) has been the mainstay treatment for Parkinson's disease for over six decades that is taken 3-4 times a day. Although the treatment provides better symptoms management, as the result of long-term therapy (five years of use), it causes severe motor side effects — levodopa-induced dyskinesia.