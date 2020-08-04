by Hannah Joy on  April 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Probiotics can Help Treat Acne
Using creams or oral medications that contain probiotics can help treat acne, reveals a new study.

Acne is caused by chronic inflammation and is often treated with antibiotics.

A recent analysis published in Dermatologic Therapy indicates that probiotics may be an effective alternative.


The analysis examined the results of all relevant published studies on the use of probiotics in creams or oral medications for treating acne.

The results suggest that probiotics may help augment the skin's natural defenses against acne.

"Further research is recommended that looks into the long-term effects of probiotics on acne lesions given the short-term type of studies cited," said senior author Masoumeh Mohamadi, MD, of Rasoul Akram Hospital, in Iran.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.
READ MORE
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.
READ MORE
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Here's a list of these foods.
READ MORE
Acne
Acne vulgaris, popularly known as ‘pimples’ or ‘zits’ is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
READ MORE
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) or Acne Inversa is severe form of chronic acne of the sweat glands which produce a scent or odor and are located in the armpit, groin or ano-genital area. Although till recently there was no cure but some advances is helping science find a cure for it.
READ MORE
Rashes Symptom Evaluation
The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
READ MORE
Skin Disease
Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.
READ MORE
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

AcneStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineSkin DiseaseProbiotics - Support System for the GutRashes Symptom EvaluationExfoliateHidradenitis SuppurativaSurprising Benefits of DairyProbioticsYour Guide to a Good Gut