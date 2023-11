Probiotic Products Pose Risks for Preterm Infants

Preterm infants with necrotising enterocolitis given a probiotic product face the potential danger of invasive, life-threatening infections resulting from the bacteria or yeast found in the probiotics. This caution follows a 2023 incident in which a probiotic was associated with the death of an infant (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

FDA Raises Concerns About Probiotic Products Sold for Use in Hospitalized Preterm Infants



FDA Raises Concerns Over the Safety of Probiotic Products for Preterm Infants

The FDA said probiotic products, which contain live organisms such as bacteria or yeast and are commonly marketed as foods, including as dietary supplements , are used in hospitals to prevent necrotising enterocolitis in babies. It is a devastating intestinal disease that affects premature or very low birth weight infants. Symptoms may include poor feeding, bloating, decreased activity, blood in the stool, vomiting of bile, bowel death, multiorgan failure, and even death. However, the agency in a statement said "it is concerned as these products can be dangerous for preterm infants and are being illegally sold" in hospitals.