Priorities for Kidney Transplant Patients and Donors During COVID-19
Vision of optimal patient advocacy has been described by the authors to overcome the challenges of kidney transplant patients and donors and make the vision a reality, especially during COVID-19.

A panel of patients was assembled to understand their priorities for care during COVID-19.

The three areas that the patient panel identified for making the vision a reality are:
  • Including the patient's voice in all healthcare decisions and drug development
  • Ensuring equitable access to the best evidence-based treatments and to educate patients on their care decision process
  • Honoring patient priorities in all care innovations and policies
Diverse patient voices need to include, especially the population at a higher risk of contracting from COVID-19. It should drive outcomes of interest for transplant centers and educators.


Generally, patients are allowed to bring their family members along with them to care. However, due to COVID-19, they are no longer able to bring their family members.

New ways need to be found to provide care and support to patients with their family members.

Patients should be given access to up-to-date information about their care. Questions need to be answered in a way the patients can understand and in multiple languages so that all patients can be able to make empowered choices regarding their care.

Educational information can also be disseminated through different channels like social media, emails, text messages so that all the patients have access to them.

Optimal patient advocacy includes changes such as the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act.

This act makes Medicare cover life-sustaining immunosuppressive drugs after the 36-month post-transplant coverage period.

"Patient empowerment is essential through the COVID-19 pandemic given changes in the healthcare system, and transplant recipients' increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering negative outcomes. Patient advocacy is not simply a moral imperative. If we are acting as true patient advocates and empowering patients in their healthcare, this commitment will result in more patients being alive and thriving--the entire purpose of healthcare itself," said Dr.Waterman.



Source: Medindia

