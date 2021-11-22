About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2021 at 11:48 PM
Prime Minister Says India Now Being Called 'Pharmacy of the World'

The trust earned by the healthcare sector in India has led to the nation being called the "pharmacy of the world", in recent times, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We believe in the well-being of the entire humankind. And, we have shown this spirit to the whole world during the Covid-19 global pandemic," the Prime Minister said.

He said "our definition of wellness is not limited by physical boundaries".

"We have exported life-saving medicines and medical equipment to over 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic. We have also exported more than 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year," Modi said.
He inaugurated the first Global Innovation Summit of the pharmaceuticals sector on Thursday. Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that the pandemic has brought the pharmaceuticals sector into sharp focus.

"Whether it is lifestyle, or medicines, or medical technology, or vaccines, every aspect of healthcare has received global attention over the last two years," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has also risen to the challenge.

The Prime Minister also envisioned creating an eco-system for innovation that will make India a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices.

He said policy interventions are being made based on wide consultation with all stakeholders. He noted that India has a large pool of scientists and technologists with a potential to take the industry to greater heights.

"This strength needs to be harnessed to 'Discover and Make in India'," he added.

"Today, when 1.3 billion people of India have taken it upon themselves to make India 'Aatmanirbhar', we must think about ramping up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and medicines. This is one frontier that India has to conquer," said Modi.

Source: IANS
