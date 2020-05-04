by Colleen Fleiss on  April 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM Indian Health News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Directs Availability of Medical Equipment for COVID-19
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India has directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all medical equipment such as ventilators, coveralls, masks, to be used in COVID-19 response.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of the empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister''s Office wrote that Modi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities.


"PM @narendramodi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training", the PMO said in one of the tweets.

"PM @narendramodi also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators," said another tweet.

Source: IANS

