Prime Minister Narendra Modi Directs Availability of Medical Equipment for COVID-19

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister''s Office wrote that Modi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities.
‘PM Modi also reviewed disease surveillance, testing and critical care training and also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.’
Source: IANS