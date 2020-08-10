Previous Coronaviruses Infection may Lessen COVID-19 Severity

‘The findings provide important insight into the immune response against SARS-CoV-2, which could significantly impact Covid-19 vaccine development.’

The coronaviruses share some genetic sequences with SARS-CoV-2, and the immune responses from these coronaviruses can cross-react against SARS-CoV-2.In the new study, the researchers analyzed the electronic medical record data from individuals with a respiratory panel test (CRP-PCR) result between May 18, 2015, and March 11, 2020.COVID-19 hospitalized patients who had a previous positive CRP-PCR test result for a coronavirus had significantly lower odds of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and lower trending odds of requiring mechanical ventilation during Covid.The probability of survival was higher in Covid-19 hospitalized patients with a previous positive test result for a "common cold" coronavirus.Immunity may prevent COVID-19 in ways that are different from preventing infection by SARS-CoV-2.Source: Medindia