by Colleen Fleiss on  October 8, 2020 at 12:11 AM Coronavirus News
Previous Coronaviruses Infection may Lessen COVID-19 Severity
Previous coronaviruses infection may lower the severity of (SARS-CoV-2) infections, the virus behind COVID-19, said researchers.

The immunity built up from previous non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections does not prevent individuals from getting Covid-19, said a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

"Our results show that people with evidence of a previous infection from a "common cold" coronavirus have less severe Covid-19 symptoms," said study author Manish Sagar from Boston University in the US.


The coronaviruses share some genetic sequences with SARS-CoV-2, and the immune responses from these coronaviruses can cross-react against SARS-CoV-2.

In the new study, the researchers analyzed the electronic medical record data from individuals with a respiratory panel test (CRP-PCR) result between May 18, 2015, and March 11, 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalized patients who had a previous positive CRP-PCR test result for a coronavirus had significantly lower odds of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and lower trending odds of requiring mechanical ventilation during Covid.

The probability of survival was higher in Covid-19 hospitalized patients with a previous positive test result for a "common cold" coronavirus.

Immunity may prevent COVID-19 in ways that are different from preventing infection by SARS-CoV-2.

Source: Medindia

