About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Preventive Vitamin A Supplementation is Missed by 2 in 5 Indian Kids

by Adeline Dorcas on July 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Preventive Vitamin A Supplementation is Missed by 2 in 5 Indian Kids

Childhood vitamin A deficiency is more prevalent in India. Hence, preventive vitamin A supplementation is necessary to get rid of health problems associated with vitamin deficiency.

Two in five eligible children in India are missing out on preventive vitamin A supplementation designed to ward off the health problems associated with deficiency of the vitamin, finds an analysis of representative survey data, published in the open access journal BMJ Global Health.

Vitamin A Rich Foods

Vitamin A Rich Foods


Vitamin A rich foods are essential for a variety of body functions. Vitamin A foods can be obtained from a variety of plant and animal sources.
Advertisement


There are a large number of 'cold spots' in provision across the country, and wide variations in coverage within and among states, the findings show.

Adequate vitamin A intake can only be obtained from the diet, but poor nutrition plus infections that are common in the under-5s in developing countries mean that an estimated 190 million young children—1 in 3—are vitamin A deficient.
Vitamin A Supplements Could Save 600,000 Children’s Lives A Year

Vitamin A Supplements Could Save 600,000 Children’s Lives A Year


Giving vitamin A supplements to children belonging to low and middle income countries may prevent death and illness.
Advertisement

What are the Health Benefits of Vitamin A?

Vitamin A is important for many cellular processes in the human body that are critical for eyesight, growth and development, wound healing, reproduction and immunity, among others.

Childhood vitamin A deficiency has long been recognized as an important but controllable public health problem in India. And since 2006, the government has recommended high dose vitamin A supplements for all children aged 9 to 59 months.

To find out levels of coverage, the researchers mapped provision by all 640 districts, encompassing each of the 29 states and 7 union territories, drawing on nationally representative cross-sectional data collected during wave 4 of the National Family and Health Survey 4 (NFHS-4) and the Comprehensive National Nutritional Survey (CNNS).

Coverage was estimated using information obtained from mothers as to whether their children (204,645) had received vitamin A supplementation within 6 months of the NFHS-4 survey.

The estimated prevalence of vitamin A deficiency was based on serum retinol measurements among the under 5s (9563) during the CNNS.

Analysis of the data showed that 2 out of every 5 eligible Indian children hadn't been supplemented with vitamin A: 123,836 out of 204,645.

Overall coverage was 60.5%, which is low compared with that of most other South Asian countries, note the researchers. And it varied widely, ranging from 29.5% (Nagaland) to 89.5% (Goa) across the various states/union territories.

Among districts, coverage ranged from just under 13% (Longleng district, Nagaland) to 94.5% (Kolar district, Karnataka). There were distinct geographical hotspots and coldspots.

Seventy one out of the 640 districts (11%) achieved coverage above 80%. But in 13 districts coverage was 20% or below: 4 from Nagaland (Longleng, Mon, Phek, and Zunheboto); 3 from Manipur (Ukhrul, Chandel, and Senapati); 3 from Uttar Pradesh (Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Bahraich); 2 from Rajasthan (Dungarpur and Rajsamand); and 1 from Arunachal Pradesh (East Kameng).

No significant association, however, was observed between supplement coverage and the prevalence of vitamin A deficiency.

This is an observational study, based on survey data, and as such, can't establish causality. And although regarded as an important public health intervention, the usefulness of universal vitamin A supplementation is increasingly being questioned, with calls for more nuanced and sustainable alternatives, note the researchers.

But, low coverage was mostly in areas beset by infrastructure and logistical issues, high levels of disease, and inequitable health service provision, while high coverage was mostly in prosperous areas that generally rank high in health, demographic, socioeconomic and developmental indicators, they point out.

Evidence-based approaches are required to assess the impact of these differences and ensure that appropriate vitamin A interventions are delivered to the people most in need, they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert
Vitamin A Supplementation Reduces the Risk of Hearing Loss

Vitamin A Supplementation Reduces the Risk of Hearing Loss


High dose vitamin A supplementation in early childhood was found to reduce the risk of hearing loss from middle ear infection in adolescence and young adulthood.
Advertisement

Too Much Vitamin A May Increase Bone Fracture Risk

Too Much Vitamin A May Increase Bone Fracture Risk


Excessive vitamin A consumption may reduce bone thickness and increase the risk of bone fractures, reveals a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill HealthUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B6Vitamin B6
Vitamin B9 Vitamin B9
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin SupplementsVitamin Supplements
Vitamin-FVitamin-F
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Pressure Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close