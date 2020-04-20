Preventive Measures in Italy Saved 2 Lakh Hospitalisations

The spatial resolution is at the level of provinces. The Istat census has been used to estimate pre-epidemic mobility, while the reduction of mobility due to restrictions has been estimated from an independent study based on mobile phones geolocalisation.The map of infections has been contrasted with data and the model turns out to be quite accurate. Therefore, it can be used to provide scenarios regarding future governmental measures, they said.By analysing the contagion map, scientists have found that the epidemic has initially spread quite rapidly along with the main transportation infrastructures of their country."We have updated the model using the most recent data. Our projections confirm a further decrease of new infections in the next weeks if the current containment measures are maintained," said study co-author Enrico Bertuzzo."We can conclude that the quite restrictive measures enforced since March 10, whose effect is only partially accounted for in the study (concluded at March 25), are responsible for the continuous decrease of the infections that we are observing right now," Gatto said.The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 23,000 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 175,925, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Saturday.Source: IANS