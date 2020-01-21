medindia

Preventive Health Care: Key to Long Life

by Iswarya on  January 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM Research News
Medical community from India, Asia Pacific and the USA joined the speakers in New Delhi at a two-day conference and workshop over fundamental doctrines of anti-aging.
As many as 300 doctors, including world-renowned clinicians and researchers in the field of integrative medicine, participated in the conference to sensitize people on the importance of intermittent fasting and long life.

American Academy of Antiaging Medicine (A4M) with Smart Group conducted India's first anti-aging International conference.

Speaking at the event, Dr. B K Modi, Founder-Chairman, Smart Group, said, "There is an uncanny similarity between ancient Indian science fundamentals of Anti Aging, it is my earnest wish that India leads this global anti-aging era."

"I am very glad that doctors in India are taking a keen interest in preventive health. I wish more people discover the benefits of preventive health and can lead happy & healthy lives beyond 100," he added.

Dr. Modi also announced to create wellness cities in New Delhi and Modipur and Rampur Aby 2025.

"A host of converging technologies like artificial intelligence, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Digital Biology, sensors, will clash into 3D printing, blockchain, quantum computing, and global gigabyte networks in the near future and it will completely change the dynamics of the healthcare industry and how it will be delivered," said Preeti Malhotra, Chairman, Smart Bharat & Chairman, Organising Committee Smart A4M India Conference.

"I am very happy that we have been able to bring A4M to India to initiate this conversation, much needed in a country like ours," she noted.

Source: IANS

