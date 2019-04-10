medindia

Prevention of Secondary Fractures in Adults 65+ With Osteoporosis Recommended

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 4, 2019 at 1:19 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Secondary fracture among people aged 65 years and older linked with hip or vertebral fracture is a very serious complication associated with osteoporosis.
Prevention of Secondary Fractures in Adults 65+ With Osteoporosis Recommended
Prevention of Secondary Fractures in Adults 65+ With Osteoporosis Recommended

The value of our secondary fracture prevention efforts is that it will be used to initiate an action plan to improve the current practice of not treating many patients who have sustained a hip or vertebral fracture.

Show Full Article


A multistakeholder coalition assembled by the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) has issued clinical recommendations for the optimal prevention of secondary fracture among people aged 65 years and older with a hip or vertebral fracture - the most serious complication associated with osteoporosis. Douglas P. Kiel, M.D., M.P.H., Director of the Musculoskeletal Research Center in the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is senior author on the report and served as co-leader of the project. The recommendations were published last month in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research to coincide with the annual meeting of the ASBMR where Dr. Kiel was honored with the 2019 Esteemed Frederic C. Bartter Award. This prestigious award is bestowed upon an ASBMR member in recognition of outstanding clinical investigation in disorders of bone and mineral metabolism.

Osteoporosis is a disease of the bones that cause them to weaken and fracture more easily. Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and 44 million have low bone density, placing them at risk of developing the disease. This means half of all adults over 50 are at risk of fracture or should be concerned about bone health.

Bone fractures are painful and debilitating, and pose a serious health threat to older adults. Despite remarkable advances in treatment, osteoporosis?related fractures are undertreated, due in part to misinformation about recommended approaches to patient care and discrepancies among treatment guidelines. To help address this problem and improve patient outcomes, ASBMR engaged the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP) to help develop a consensus by a broad multistakeholder coalition regarding several aspects of osteoporosis treatment with aim of promoting more effective treatment for patients with osteoporosis and prevention of a secondary fracture in patients who have already suffered a fracture. The coalition was comprised of representatives from 42 professional organizations from the United States and abroad, including the American College of Physicians, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Geriatrics Society, and International Osteoporosis Foundation.

Based on a review of existing clinical guidelines and medical literature, CMTP developed an initial set of draft recommendations, which were reviewed and edited sequentially by the coalition co?chairs and ASBMR, the coalition steering committee, and the full coalition. The cycle was repeated until consensus was reached.

The coalition developed 13 recommendations strongly supported by the empirical literature and recommends increased communication with patients regarding fracture risk, mortality and morbidity outcomes, and fracture risk reduction.

"The value of our secondary fracture prevention efforts is that it will be used to initiate an action plan to improve the current practice of not treating many patients who have sustained a hip or vertebral fracture," said Dr. Kiel. "We are pursuing a multitude of activities such as improving awareness, educating physicians in practice, creating national fracture registries, and meeting with CMS to set financial and quality of care-related reimbursement to care for older adults who have sustained a fracture."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Olive Oil and Its Benefits

The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive oil.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

More News on:

FractureFracture of Knee CapRicketsOsteoporosisLifestyle And OsteoporosisKyphosisColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesScreening for Osteoporosis

What's New on Medindia

Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension

Prostate Specific Antigen

Chair Yoga Reduces Risk of Falls in Older Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive