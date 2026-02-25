Preventing Alcohol Addiction: The Impact of Prenatal Antioxidants

Prenatal antioxidant treatments can mitigate the long-term effects of maternal infection and subsequent adolescent alcohol exposure in the offspring.

(primarily in male offspring).The findings were demonstrated by a new study from Washington State University and published in the journal.(The research suggests that prenatalcan block the neurodevelopmental reprogramming in fetus, while, caused by immune activation.The ‘two-hit’ approach provides a breakthrough in preventing, specifically in male offspring by targeting MIA-induced oxidative stress.“People don’t talk about alcohol use disorder as much as other drugs because alcohol is legal,” said Angela M. Henricks, an assistant professor in the WSU Department of Psychology and corresponding author of the publication.so we can develop better interventions to reduce some of these societal costs.”Excessive drinking causes an estimated 178,000 deaths per year and has an annual cost of $249 billion in lost workplace productivity, health-care expenses and other factors, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.The research expands on current understanding of how prenatal factors such as infection, diet and stress influence lifelong health. While it’s known that prenatal infection is associated with neuropsychiatric disorders linked with alcohol misuse, the exact mechanisms remain unknown.“What we don’t understand is how that changes the brain to make someone more susceptible to mental illness or substance abuse disorder,” Henricks said. “We know it’s a risk factor, but we don’t know how it works very well.”Henricks and her team examined. They also investigated whether treatment with the antioxidant, could block those effects.Using a well-established animal model, pregnant rats were exposed to a synthetic substance that mimics a virus. Some received NAC before and after immune activation, while controls received saline.— if they had also been exposed to alcohol in adolescence. This supports a “two-hit” model of addiction risk, in which early immune stress interacts with later life experiences to raise the likelihood of a use disorder.However, prenatal antioxidant treatment suppressed this response. That suggests that the presence of oxidative stress, which occurs when there is too much DNA-damaging oxidation in cells, may be important and indicates that“This suggests that,” Henricks said.Notably, the effects were sex-specific. Male offspring were more sensitive to the impact of prenatal infection and showed the clearest response to antioxidant treatment, while females did not show the same increase in alcohol-seeking behavior.That underscores the importance of considering biological sex in addiction research and prevention andA team from Henricks’ Brain Alcohol Research Lab were co-authors on the paper: PhD student Skylar E. Nicholson, who was the lead author, PhD student Kelly A. Hewitt, and Cara S. Brauen, who was an undergraduate research assistant during the project.Henricks is doing further research to explore the effects of prenatal immune stress, including a similar study of cannabis use. She’s also working to develop a better picture of how oxidative stress affects the brain.“One thing we think, which is essentially,” she said.Source-Eurekalert