medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Prevent Diabetes, Heart Disease Risk by Living Near Forest Areas

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 8, 2018 at 10:39 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes and heart risks can be kept in check when you live amid greenery provided by woods and forests. Instead of popping a pill each time you feel unwell, choose to live, work, play and sleep well near forest areas and reap health benefits says a study that explains how greenery boosts overall health.
Prevent Diabetes, Heart Disease Risk by Living Near Forest Areas
Prevent Diabetes, Heart Disease Risk by Living Near Forest Areas

The findings showed that living near nature or getting regular exposure to greenery may reduce the risk of a host of illnesses including Type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, preterm birth and stress -- and boost overall health.

"We often reach for medication when we're unwell but exposure to health-promoting environments is increasingly recognized as both preventing and helping treat disease. Our study shows that the size of these benefits can be enough to have a meaningful clinical impact," said Andy Jones from Britain's University of East Anglia (UEA).

Health-boosting properties of forest bathing can be explained by Phytoncides, which are organic compounds with antibacterial properties, released by trees, the researchers said.

"People living near greenery likely have more opportunities for physical activity and socializing. Meanwhile, exposure to a diverse variety of bacteria present in natural areas may also have benefits for the immune system and reduce inflammation," said lead author, Caoimhe Twohig-Bennett from UEA's Norwich Medical School.

For the study, published in the journal Environmental Research, the team studied data from over 140 studies involving more than 290 million people from 20 countries including the UK, the US, Spain, France, Germany, Australia and Japan.

Spending more time with nature also increased sleep duration and significantly reduced the levels of salivary cortisol -- a physiological marker of stress.

The researchers hope that the findings will prompt doctors and other healthcare professionals to recommend patients to spend more time in greenery and natural areas.

"We hope that this research will inspire people to get outside more and feel the health benefits for themselves. Hopefully our results will encourage policymakers to invest in the creation, regeneration, and maintenance of parks and greenery, particularly in urban residential areas," Twohig-Bennett noted.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...