Prevalence of Mental Ailments Among Asylum-seeking Children and Parents

Almost all asylum-seeking children and parents who had been forced to separate at the US-Mexico border were subsequently diagnosed with PTSD, depressive and/or anxiety disorders, even after reunification, published in the journal PLOS.



Over 5,000 children were forcibly separated from their parents between 2017 and 2018 through its "Zero Tolerance" policy by the U.S. government.

‘Diagnosis of PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress disorder), depressive and/or anxiety disorders, was found to be prevalent among asylum-seeking children and parents (who had been forced to separate at the US-Mexico border) even after reunification.’