Preterm Births are More Likely When Dads Live in Lower-income Areas

Men's lifelong lower-class status is a new risk factor for early preterm birth regardless of maternal demographic characteristics, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Maternal and Child Health Journal.

The rate of early preterm births was three times higher when fathers lived in lower-income neighborhoods, regardless of the mother's age, marital status, education, and race or ethnicity.



'Socio-economic status is one of the most important drivers of worse pregnancy outcomes.'





"The father's lifelong class status needs to be taken into account when designing initiatives to reduce the number of early preterm births among urban women."



For this study, Dr. Collins and colleagues analyzed the Illinois transgenerational birth file of infants (born 1989-1991) and their parents (born 1956-1976) with appended U.S. census income data.



"Our results add to the mounting evidence suggesting that socioeconomic status is one of the most important drivers of worse pregnancy outcomes in the United States, which has one of the highest rates of preterm birth among the developed countries," says Dr. Collins. "We need to address the social influencers of health for both parents in order to decrease preterm birth rates in this country."



