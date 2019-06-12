medindia

Preterm Births are More Likely When Dads Live in Lower-income Areas

by Iswarya on  December 6, 2019 at 4:36 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men's lifelong lower-class status is a new risk factor for early preterm birth regardless of maternal demographic characteristics, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Maternal and Child Health Journal.
Preterm Births are More Likely When Dads Live in Lower-income Areas
Preterm Births are More Likely When Dads Live in Lower-income Areas

The rate of early preterm births was three times higher when fathers lived in lower-income neighborhoods, regardless of the mother's age, marital status, education, and race or ethnicity.

Show Full Article


"We knew that the mother's socioeconomic status is a risk factor for preterm birth, but this is the first time that the father's status is linked to prematurity, even when the mother did not have high-risk demographics," says lead author James Collins, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"The father's lifelong class status needs to be taken into account when designing initiatives to reduce the number of early preterm births among urban women."

For this study, Dr. Collins and colleagues analyzed the Illinois transgenerational birth file of infants (born 1989-1991) and their parents (born 1956-1976) with appended U.S. census income data.

"Our results add to the mounting evidence suggesting that socioeconomic status is one of the most important drivers of worse pregnancy outcomes in the United States, which has one of the highest rates of preterm birth among the developed countries," says Dr. Collins. "We need to address the social influencers of health for both parents in order to decrease preterm birth rates in this country."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

What Medical Tests should you expect during Your Pregnancy?

Prenatal tests are carried out during pregnancy to ensure a healthy pregnancy and detect birth defects.

What's New on Medindia

Whole Fruits can Control Your Blood Pressure

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children

Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive