Preterm Birth: Warning Signs and Safety Precautions to Take During Pregnancy

by Hannah Joy on May 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Preterm Birth: Warning Signs and Safety Precautions to Take During Pregnancy

Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant death. Therefore, pregnant women need to know the warning signs and safety precautions.

Preterm birth is defined as a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Each year, approximately 1 million children die as a result of preterm birth complications.

Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery

Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery


Understanding the link between stress and preterm delivery and the techniques to manage maternal stress during pregnancy.
According to the World Health Organization, many survivors will live with disabilities for the rest of their lives, including learning disabilities and vision and hearing problems.

India is at the top of the list of countries with the most preterm births.



Reasons for Complications

Preterm birth can occur due to a number of reasons. The majority of preterm births occur naturally. Multiple pregnancies, infections, placenta abruption (separation of the placenta from the uterus), less amniotic fluid and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are all common causes of preterm birth; however, in many cases, no cause is identified. Sometimes, genetic factors are also responsible for preterm delivery.
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies


Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
Warning Signs

Regular or frequent abdominal tightening (contractions), constant backache, a sensation of pelvic or lower abdominal pressure, and mild abdominal cramps are all signs of preterm labor. Vaginal spotting or light bleeding may occur in some cases, while others may notice a change in the type of vaginal discharge, watery, mucus-like, or bloody.

Placental Abruption, High BP, and Less Amniotic fluid are major causes of preterm deliveries

Yes, all of these factors contribute to preterm birth. Women should avoid it by quitting smoking and abstaining from drugs. Blood pressure and diabetes should be kept at the optimum level. Women should also take health and safety precautions such as wearing a seat belt and notifying their doctor if they experience any abdominal trauma or vaginal bleeding.

How to avoid a preterm delivery?

During pregnancy, a woman should keep in touch with her doctor at all times. If she has any risk factors for preterm birth, such as having previously delivered a premature baby or having a problem with her uterus or cervix, she should tell the doctor right away. After consulting with their doctor, pregnant women can be advised some hormone supplementation or sometimes surgical procedure along with folic acid to prevent preterm birth. If you and your baby are both healthy, you should wait until at least 39 weeks to start labor on your own.

Factors to keep in mind if in case it's a preterm delivery

When compared to normal babies, premature babies require more medical attention. The cause of preterm delivery and how early the baby was delivered determine the level of care. Preterm babies may have birth-related issues that necessitate specialized medical attention. They usually have breathing problems, low immunity, and are prone to infections, viral infections, and jaundice. They may have serious health issues such as sepsis, brain hemorrhage, or other conditions that necessitate special attention.

Premature birth has a significant impact on a mother's health, and she too requires specialized care. Her anxiety and stress levels may be clouding her judgement and affecting how she cares for the baby. Hence, both the mother and child should be kept under observation for a few days.

Tips for a safe & healthy pregnancy

It is critical to live a healthy lifestyle in order to have a safe and healthy pregnancy. Tobacco, smoking, e-cigarettes, and secondhand smoke should all be avoided. Don't drink alcohol while trying to conceive or while pregnant. Avoid using illegal drugs and abusing prescription medications. Consume a well-balanced diet rich in iron and folic acid. Make an effort to be active every day: aim for 30 minutes of exercise per day. Blood pressure and diabetes should be controlled. To avoid becoming obese, lose weight; if you are underweight, gain weight. Reduce stress by practicing yoga, meditation, being active, joining support groups, balancing work and life, and working on a healthy relationship with your partner free of violence.



Source: IANS
Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth

Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth


Vaginal progesterone is effective in reducing preterm birth and neonatal morbidity and mortality in women with a mid-trimester sonographic short cervix.
Risk of Preterm Birth Increased by Exposure to Air Pollution

Risk of Preterm Birth Increased by Exposure to Air Pollution


Study identifies link between maternal exposure to ambient particulate matter (PM2.5) and preterm birth.
