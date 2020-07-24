by Samhita Vitta on  July 24, 2020 at 1:11 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Preterm Birth Linked to Jet Aircraft Exhaust Exposure
Pregnant women exposed to high levels of ultra fine particles from jet airplane exhaust have a 14% higher chance to have a preterm birth compared to others with lower exposure, according to a researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

The researchers examined exposure among women living near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in an area that includes neighborhoods in Los Angeles, specifically El Segundo, Hawthorne, Inglewood and several other communities inland from the airport.

"The data suggest that airplane pollution contributes to preterm births above and beyond the main source of air pollution in this area, which is traﬃc," said Dr. Beate Ritz, a professor in the departments of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health (FSPH).


Preterm birth is associated with complications such as immature lungs, difficulty regulating body temperature, poor feeding, and slow weight gain.

The research team, co-led by Ritz and Scott Fruin of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, examined records for all births — a total of 174,186 —between 2008 and 2016 to mothers living within nine miles (15 km) of LAX.

They divided the overall area into four sections based on the amount of ultra-fine particle, or UFP, pollution from jet exhaust, with the section nearest the airport experiencing the highest exposure.

After adjusting for traﬃc-related air pollution and other variables that may aﬀect the risk of preterm birth, including airport-related noise and the mother's age, education level and race, they found that expectant mothers in the quarter with the highest average ultra-ﬁne particle exposure had 14% higher odds of a preterm birth than mothers in the quarter with the lowest exposure.

"Nearly 2 million people live within a 10-mile radius of LAX, many of whom are exposed to elevated levels of aircraft-origin UFPs," said Sam Wing, a scholar at the Fielding School involved in the study.

The research is published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. Other authors include Timothy Larson and Sarunporn Boonyarattaphan, both of the University of Washington, and Neelakshi Hudda of Tufts University. The work was supported by grants from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health.



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Risk of Preterm Birth Increased by Exposure to Air Pollution
Study identifies link between maternal exposure to ambient particulate matter (PM2.5) and preterm birth.
READ MORE
Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth
Vaginal progesterone is effective in reducing preterm birth and neonatal morbidity and mortality in women with a mid-trimester sonographic short cervix.
READ MORE
Cervical Mucus Test may Predict Preterm Births
Cervical mucus testing may reveal a pregnant woman's risk of going into labor too early. Permeability and adhesiveness of the mucus can predict the risk.
READ MORE
Ultrasound Techniques Give Warning Signs of Preterm Births: Study
A new study has found that ultrasound can be used to examine cervix tissue and improve diagnostics, which is essential for predicting preterm births.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in BabiesNeck Cracking