Preterm Birth Linked to Jet Aircraft Exhaust Exposure

Preterm birth is associated with complications such as immature lungs, difficulty regulating body temperature, poor feeding, and slow weight gain.The research team, co-led by Ritz and Scott Fruin of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, examined records for all births — a total of 174,186 —between 2008 and 2016 to mothers living within nine miles (15 km) of LAX.They divided the overall area into four sections based on the amount of ultra-fine particle, or UFP, pollution from jet exhaust, with the section nearest the airport experiencing the highest exposure.After adjusting for traﬃc-related air pollution and other variables that may aﬀect the risk of preterm birth, including airport-related noise and the mother's age, education level and race, they found that expectant mothers in the quarter with the highest average ultra-ﬁne particle exposure had 14% higher odds of a preterm birth than mothers in the quarter with the lowest exposure.said Sam Wing, a scholar at the Fielding School involved in the study.The research is published in the journal. Other authors include Timothy Larson and Sarunporn Boonyarattaphan, both of the University of Washington, and Neelakshi Hudda of Tufts University. The work was supported by grants from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health.Source: Newswise