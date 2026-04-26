Presidential Mental Health Debates Push Medical Ethics

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Can doctors ethically judge a president’s #mentalfitness? Modern experts are challenging the #goldwaterrule, arguing that complex conditions like #frontotemporaldementia require detailed clinical evaluation and cannot be diagnosed based on #behavior alone. #medicalethics #trump #goldwaterrule #publichealth #clinicalresearch #healthpolicy #mentalhealth #FTD #dementia