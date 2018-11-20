medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Preserving Shoulder Function in Patients With Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 20, 2018 at 1:24 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Breast cancer patients who undergo reconstructive surgeries after radiation therapy using a large back muscle, called the latissimus dorsi, were found to have the greatest losses in shoulder stability and function, confirmed report published in journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.
Preserving Shoulder Function in Patients With Breast Cancer
Preserving Shoulder Function in Patients With Breast Cancer

After a prophylactic double mastectomy in 2015, Tina Harrison discovered that she did, indeed, have breast cancer--it just hadn't been detected.

Harrison, of Pinckney, Mich., correctly predicted the cancer--it ran in her family--but she didn't anticipate her ongoing pain and loss of shoulder function after reconstructive surgery. Harrison isn't alone, said David Lipps, assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology and director of the Musculoskeletal Biomechanics and Imaging Laboratory. His lab works to understand the best treatment options for women undergoing breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

To that end, Lipps and his team examined three different types of reconstructive surgeries to determine how each influenced long-term shoulder function in breast cancer survivors. Women who undergo radiation often require this type of reconstruction because radiation therapy causes scar tissue to develop within the skin and pectoral muscles, so it's necessary to incorporate the back muscle during surgery, Lipps said.

"Our finding that the latissimus dorsi (back muscle) flap reconstruction objectively decreases shoulder strength is important because this will need to be communicated to women ahead of time and may affect the choice they make for procedures," said Adeyiza Momoh, surgeon on the research team and associate professor of plastic surgery at Michigan Medicine.

In the long-term, the findings may lead to fewer breast reconstructions that use both the back and pectoral muscles. As a next step, biomechanical changes in the shoulder should be correlated to a patient's actual experience or perception of function, to better understand clinical significance, Momoh said.

The other two methods produced equally good results for future shoulder function. The second method involves using pectoral muscles to rebuild the breast mound by inserting tissue expanders beneath the muscle to make room for a future implant. It accounts for more than 60 percent of all reconstructions.

The third method recreates the breast without an implant by transferring abdominal tissue to the chest. Like the implant-only method, it also retained shoulder function and stability. This method is called deep inferior epigastric perforator flap reconstruction, or DEIP flap reconstruction.

During the testing sessions in Lipps' lab, Harrison slipped her arm into a cast attached to a robotic device that measures how stiff her shoulder is following treatment. The study examined 14 patients who had the immediate implants without radiation, and 10 each who had the lat flap reconstruction and the DIEP reconstruction.

Harrison underwent saline implants and fat grafting, and now, heavy lifting and raising her arms over the shoulder both cause pain. She says physical therapy has helped immensely. She recently had another surgery and expects to undergo another round of occupational and physical therapy. "Everyone knows a breast cancer survivor," Lipps said. "My mom was a breast cancer survivor, and people are probably aware of the quality of life issues survivors face. My hope is really to enhance the availability of rehabilitation and, hopefully, our lab can develop new screening tools to enhance these rehabilitation programs."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Migraine Drug can Help Fight Back Breast Cancer

Scientists tested the effect of flunarizine (migraine drug) in a mouse model of triple negative breast cancer and found that it slowed down tumor growth.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive