Presence, Prevalence of Oral Disorders in COVID-19 Survivors

Oral involvement in 122 COVID-19 survivors, hospitalized and followed up at a single referral visit after a median 104 days from hospital discharge, has been studied by the team of researchers at the Università Vita Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.



The researchers found that oral manifestations, specifically salivary gland ectasia, were unexpectedly common being detectable in 83.9% and 43% of COVID-19 survivors, respectively. Salivary glands were defined as being ectasic when they appeared swollen, with a patent duct, and no pus leaking.



Salivary gland ectasia reflected the hyperinflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2, as demonstrated by the significant relationship with C-reactive protein and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels at hospital admission, and with the use of antibiotics during acute disease.



‘Residual damage of the oral cavity persists in the vast majority of the more severely affected COVID-19 patients far beyond clinical recovery.’

"This retrospective and prospective cohort study of COVID-19 survivors revealed that residual damage of the oral cavity persists in the vast majority of the more severely affected patients far beyond clinical recovery," said JDR Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England.



"This suggests that the oral cavity represents a preferential target for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Further studies are needed to clarify the connection between SARS-CoV-2 infection and oral disorders."







