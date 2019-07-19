medindia

Occurrence of Congenital Heart Defects in Areas with High Intensity Oil and Gas Wells

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 19, 2019 at 1:21 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maternal proximity to high-intensity oil and gas wells, especially in the second gestational month had a high risk of having babies with coronary heart defect (CHD). The intensity of the well activity and the presence of air pollutants such as teratogens that cross the placenta were studied in these mothers. Infants with CHD have birth and developmental defects leading to death, and vulnerable to brain injury.
Occurrence of Congenital Heart Defects in Areas with High Intensity Oil and Gas Wells
Occurrence of Congenital Heart Defects in Areas with High Intensity Oil and Gas Wells

Mothers living near more intense oil and gas development activity have a 40-70% higher chance of having children with congenital heart defects (CHDs) compared to those living in areas of less intense activity, according to a new study from researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Show Full Article


"We observed more children were being born with a congenital heart defect in areas with the highest intensity of oil and gas well activity," said the study's senior author Lisa McKenzie, PhD, MPH, of the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

At least 17 million people in the U.S. and 6% of Colorado's population live within one mile of an active oil and gas well site.

The study was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Environment International.

The researchers studied 3,324 infants born in Colorado from 2005-2011. They looked at infants with several specific types of CHDs.

Researchers estimated the monthly intensity oil and gas well activity at mother's residence from three months prior to conception through the second month of pregnancy. This intensity measure accounted for the phase of development (drilling, well completion, or production), size of well sites, and production volumes.

They found mothers living in areas with the most intense levels of oil and gas well activity were about 40-70% more likely to have children with CHDs. This is the most common birth defect in the country and a leading cause of death among infants with birth defects. Infants with a CHD are less likely to thrive, more likely to have developmental problems and more vulnerable to brain injury.

Animal models show that CHDs can happen with a single environmental exposure during early pregnancy. Some of the most common hazardous air pollutants emitted from well sites are suspected teratogens - agents that can cause birth defects - known to cross the placenta.

The study builds on a previous one that looked at 124,842 births in rural Colorado between1996-2009 and found that CHDs increased with increasing density of oil and gas wells around the maternal residence. Another study in Oklahoma that looked at 476,000 births found positive but imprecise associations between proximity to oil and gas wells and several types of CHDs.

Those studies had several limitations including not being able to distinguish between well development and production phases at sites, and they did not confirm specific CHDs by reviewing medical records.

The limitations were addressed in this latest study. Researchers were able to confirm where the mothers lived in the first months of their pregnancy, estimate the intensity of well activity and account for the presence of other air pollution sources. The CHDs were also confirmed by a medical record review and did not include those with a known genetic origin.

"We observed positive associations between odds of a birth with a CHD and maternal exposure to oil and gas activities...in the second gestational month,"
The study data showed higher levels of CHDs in rural areas with high intensities of oil and gas activity as opposed to those in more urban areas. McKenzie said it is likely that other sources of air pollution in urban areas obscured those associations.

Exactly how chemicals lead to CHDs is not entirely understood. Some evidence suggests that they may affect the formation of the heart in the second month of pregnancy. That could lead to birth defects.

McKenzie said the findings suggested but did not prove a causal relationship between oil and gas exploration and congenital heart defects and that more research needs to be done.

"This study provides further evidence of a positive association between maternal proximity to oil and gas well site activities and several types of CHDs," she said. "Taken together, our results and expanding development of oil and gas well sites underscore the importance of continuing to conduct comprehensive and rigorous research on health consequences of early life exposure to oil and gas activities."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dads-to be Should Quit Smoking: Here's Why

Dads-to-be who smoke are more likely to increase the risk of congenital heart defects in their offspring, reveals a new study.

High Blood Sugar during Pregnancy May Up Baby's Heart Defect Risk

High blood sugar levels during pregnancy can significantly increase your baby's chance of having a congenital heart defect, reveals a new study.

Escalating Global Temperature may Increase Congenital Heart Defects

Rising temperature due to climatic change may increase the number of infants born with congenital heart defects (CHD).

Here's Why Maternal Diabetes Increases Risk of Congenital Heart Defects

The risk for congenital heart defects in children increases with disruption of Nitric Oxide and Notch1 signaling pathways in maternal diabetes.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic heartbeats are small changes in regular, normal heartbeats. These changes cause either a skipped or extra heartbeat.

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Ectopic Heartbeat Health Benefits of Egg Oil 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Nail Fungus

Menstrual Cups are as Safe as Other Sanitary Products: Here's How

Home Remedies for Asthma
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive