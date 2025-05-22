About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Prescriptions Within Reach: How Medicare Part D Saves Lives

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 22 2025 9:52 AM

Medicare Subsidy provides significant cost-sharing and premium subsidies, effectively reducing costs for prescription drugs.

Medicare Part D has been a primary source of prescription drug coverage for older adults. In addition to the standard benefit, the program includes a Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), also known as "Extra Help," which offers financial assistance through premium and cost-sharing subsidies.

Medicare Part D Subsidy

﻿ Medicare Part D Subsidy has been the primary source of prescription drug coverage for older adults. In addition to the standard benefit, the original program included a low-income subsidy (“Extra Help”) that provides cost-sharing and premium subsidies.


Benefits of Medicare part D Subsidy

Financial Benefits

  • Cost savings:Significantly reduces out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications.
  • Predictable costs:Offers fixed co-payments, making prescription drug expenses more manageable.

Health Benefits

The Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy offers several significant health benefits. Ensuring that people regularly take their prescribed treatments can be achieved by improving medication adherence through more affordable prescription drugs. This consistency enhances the effectiveness of therapies and supports better long-term health outcomes.

Having access to necessary prescription drugs also helps avoid complications that might result in expensive ER visits or hospital stays. Additionally, the subsidy improves beneficiaries' overall well-being by expanding their access to healthcare services and prescription medications.


Loss of Medicare Subsidy

Losing the Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy can have serious health and financial consequences for vulnerable populations. Research shows a direct correlation between the loss of this benefit and increased mortality rates among low-income older adults.

Studies have shown that losing the Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) can lead to serious health and financial consequences. For instance, research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that mortality rates were 4% higher among beneficiaries who lost their LIS earlier compared to those who retained the subsidy for a longer period. Additionally, individuals who temporarily lost their LIS experienced a staggering 700% increase in out-of-pocket drug costs, which significantly reduced prescription fills and led to medication non-adherence.

Medicare Part D subsidies make healthcare services and prescription medications more affordable for individuals with limited income and resources. These subsidies help manage healthcare costs effectively and increase access to essential services, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

Access to care— Without the cost

Reference:
  1. Medicare Part D low-income subsidies expanded in January 2024, but more needs to be done to ensure that eligible beneficiaries enroll - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10906449/)

Source-University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine


