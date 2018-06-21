medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Prescriptions for Meds and Yoga

by Rishika Gupta on  June 21, 2018 at 7:19 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors are now prescribing medications with a small dose of yoga. The ancient Indian practice of yoga, celebrated world over on June 21 as International Day of Yoga, is now capturing the imagination of doctors who are prescribing a fusion of yoga with medicine.
Prescriptions for Meds and Yoga
Prescriptions for Meds and Yoga

A new age yoga start-up in the national capital region, Karma Spark is offering clinical yoga therapy for curing Polycystic Ovarian Disorder and Syndrome (PCOD/PCOS), both chronic disorders in women caused by hormonal imbalance which contribute to infertility.

"The start-up is blended of modern diagnostics and traditional yoga to cure chronic disorders. Clinical yoga therapy is also making waves in the US and Europe where it is called Yoga as Medicine or Therapeutic Yoga," said Karma Spark Co-Founder Idi Srinivas Murthy.

"We have already cured over a dozen PCOD cases fully, and 30 more are currently underway at the center. Modern diagnostic reports focus and accelerate the therapy better. The program has therapeutic yoga sessions, diet advice, and no drugs," said another Co-Founder Runvijay.

He also shared a case of a 32-year-old woman who was suffering from PCOD for the past ten years for whom surgery didn't help.

"After 49 days of clinical yoga therapy, which involved different combinations of yoga poses, multiple cysts were gone, ovarian volume and her menstrual cycle became normal and drug-free. We are delighted that she conceived naturally and is in her second trimester," he said.

Though Yoga has already got global acceptance, it got a major boost by yoga guru Ramdev in the recent years, and practitioners of modern medicine in India have openly started advocating it now.

"Yoga, the ancient Indian practice to exercise one's mind, body, and spirit, has shown effectiveness in healing various diseases under various studies," said Aashish Chaudhry, Orthopedic Surgeon and Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.

He talked about numerous asanas which could help in curing various diseases, from joint pain and high blood pressure to diabetes.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman, and HOD, Cardiology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi said that yoga improves flexibility thus alleviating backaches, knee pain, improved postures and strengthens muscles of the body. It prevents cartilage and joint breakdown, protects the spine and delays osteoporosis.

"Blood flow to and from heart gets improved with yoga exercises thus preventing sudden heart attacks and brain strokes besides boosting immunity. Digestion and the respiratory system works better without requiring any drugs," said the hospital chairman.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has accepted the benefits of yoga.

"On the International Day of Yoga, the importance of routine physical activity that is integrated into our daily lives must be grasped. For people of all ages and all means, yoga is a valuable tool to increase physical activity and decrease non-communicable diseases," WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Yoga can Unite People, Society, and World as a Whole: Narendra Modi

Yoga can Unite People, Society, and World as a Whole: Narendra Modi

Yoga can unite individuals, society and world as a whole says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajasthan's Kota Sets Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day

Rajasthan's Kota Sets Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day

Kota in Rajasthan creates a record-breaking achievement and enters Guinness Book of World Records on the International Yoga Day.

Tips to Buy the Right Yoga Mat

Tips to Buy the Right Yoga Mat

Buying the right yoga mat to suit your workout style is very important. Here are few tips to choose the right yoga mat.

Tamil Nadu Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Tamil Nadu Celebrates International Day of Yoga

'International Day of Yoga' was celebrated in Tamil Nadu (TN). Thousands of yoga enthusiasts including leaders, common people, and students were performing yoga asanas at several places such as Marina Beach, metro rail stations, schools, and ...

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...