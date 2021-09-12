About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prescribing Abortion Pill Without Restrictions Found Safe

by Angela Mohan on December 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Prescribing Abortion Pill Without Restrictions Found Safe

Abortion remains safe after Canada removed restrictions on the medical abortion pill mifepristone in November 2017. This is a key finding in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study used comprehensive government health data to examine 315,000 abortions in Ontario between 2012 and 2020.

Advertisement


An analysis showed no increase in abortion-related health complications following the removal of restrictions on mifepristone, which is considered the "gold standard" drug for medical abortion globally.

"Complications were already very rare, and we found that abortion continued to be safe and effective when mifepristone was prescribed without restrictions," said Dr. Laura Schummers, the study's lead author.
Advertisement

"This is the strongest evidence yet that it is safe to provide the abortion pill like most other prescriptions—meaning any doctor or nurse practitioner can prescribe, any pharmacist can dispense, and patients can take the pills if, when and where they choose."

The previous rules included a requirement that physicians observe patients taking the medication.

The drug could only be dispensed to patients by specially trained physicians who registered with the manufacturer, and not by pharmacists.

Many of the restrictions that Canada removed are still mandated by various other countries around the world, including the U.S.

"Our study is a signal to other countries that restrictions are not necessary to ensure patient safety," says Professor Wendy Norman, the study's senior author and professor in UBC's department of family practice.

"There is no scientific justification for mifepristone restrictions, which only make it harder for people to access the care they need. Canada's experience offers a roadmap for other countries on how to safely improve access to family planning services."

The uptake of medical abortion, rather than surgical was rapid following the change in policy. Before mifepristone became available, 2.2 per cent of abortions were provided using medication. That percentage increased to 31.4 per cent two years after the drug became available as a normal prescription.

The overall abortion rate found to decline after restrictions were removed, decreasing from 11.9 to 11.3 abortions per 1,000 female residents aged 15-49 years.

"We saw that patients and their health care providers rapidly began choosing medical abortion, which can sometimes be preferred over surgical methods by offering care closer to home and earlier in pregnancy," said study co-author Dr. Sheila Dunn, scientist and family physician at Women's College Hospital in Toronto.

"As other studies have shown, making abortion more accessible does not increase the number of people seeking abortion. We found that abortion rates continued to decrease after mifepristone's availability as a normal prescription."

By linking and analyzing government health data on a secure data platform at ICES, a research institute in Ontario, the researchers produced a complete picture of abortion health outcomes that they say provides the best data available on abortion safety.

"We were able to complete a robust safety profile for the entire province by linking together health records from all practitioner visits, hospital visits and outpatient prescriptions," said co-author Dr. Elizabeth Darling, assistant dean of midwifery and associate professor at McMaster University, and an ICES scientist.

"This paints the most comprehensive picture of abortion safety to date, capturing any setting where a complication would present. It demonstrates very clearly that restrictions on the abortion pill are not necessary for safety."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Removing Ovaries, Tubes During Hysterectomy Safer in Menopau...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Ectopic Pregnancy Birth Control Pills Vasectomy Dilatation and Curettage Abortion Stillbirth Methods of Abortion Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know 

Recommended Reading
Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know
Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know
Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ......
Abortion
Abortion
Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several co...
Birth Control Pills
Birth Control Pills
Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Ectopic Pregnancy
Ectopic Pregnancy
When the fertilization of the ovum occurs in a place other than the uterus, the condition is called ...
Methods of Abortion
Methods of Abortion
Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of...
Stillbirth
Stillbirth
The term stillbirth is used when fetal death occurs after twenty weeks of pregnancy. A change in fet...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close