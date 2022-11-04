Prenatal Smoking Exposure Escalates Risk Of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Children may have an increased risk of developing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when exposed to smoking during pregnancy as per a study published in the scientific journal Addiction and led by the University of Bristol.
Several studies have indicated that maternal smoking during pregnancy may contribute to offspring ADHD; however, it is unclear from those studies whether this reflects a true causal effect or is the result of confounding factors such as socioeconomic position, education, income, and maternal age. This new review attempted to find an answer to that question.
The review looked at 46 prior studies that assessed the association between maternal prenatal smoking and offspring ADHD diagnosis. The review specifically included studies accounting for genetic effects, in addition to conventional approaches.
Lead author Dr. Elis Haan, an Honorary Research Associate at Bristol's School of Psychological Science, says "Our systematic review shows that there is no causal effect between maternal prenatal smoking and offspring ADHD diagnosis. However, pregnant women should still be advised not to smoke during pregnancy, as prenatal smoking has harmful effects on other child health outcomes."
Source: Eurekalert