Prenatal Smoking Exposure Escalates Risk Of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Children may have an increased risk of developing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when exposed to smoking during pregnancy as per a study published in the scientific journal Addiction and led by the University of Bristol.



Several studies have indicated that maternal smoking during pregnancy may contribute to offspring ADHD; however, it is unclear from those studies whether this reflects a true causal effect or is the result of confounding factors such as socioeconomic position, education, income, and maternal age. This new review attempted to find an answer to that question.