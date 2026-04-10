Prenatal Nicotine Linked to Child Conduct Issues

In children, peak mental health and behavioral risks from prenatal smoking emerge under age 7 and during early puberty (ages 9-12).
Maternal smoking during gestation affects the combined emotional and behavioral mental health of the children throughout their development.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prenatal Smoking and Child Psychopathology Associations by Age and Sex in the ECHO Cohort
Go to source) While earlier studies focused on externalizing behaviors, the data from a large-scale NIH study shows that prenatal nicotine exposure affects a child’s overall mental health. These risks are most prominent during early childhood and the onset of puberty.
According to new research from the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program, understanding these critical windows allows healthcare providers to offer better support for childhood behavioral issues and emotional regulation, regardless of family background or the child’s sex.
From Infancy to 18: Maternal Nicotine Exposure Shapes Child BehaviorWhile previous research had linked prenatal smoking to acting out or rule-breaking, it was less clear whether smoking during pregnancy also affects broader mental health outcomes and whether effects differ by sex. The new study sheds light on these questions, examining thousands of children across the U.S. and identifying periods when exposure may be most impactful.
“These findings show that prenatal nicotine exposure can affect more than just acting-out types of behavior problems—it can influence children’s overall mental health and experiences of both emotional and behavioral problems at the same time,” said Kristine Marceau, PhD, of Purdue University.
“Understanding when kids are most vulnerable can help families and healthcare providers provide support at the right time.” Researchers analyzed data from 16,335 children ages 1 to 18 from 55 ECHO Cohort Study Sites. Behavioral assessments measured emotional and behavioral symptoms using standardized questionnaires.
Understanding the Long-term Effects of Prenatal Tobacco Exposure
- Widespread Impact: Children exposed to prenatal smoking were more likely to have multiple mental health or behavioral symptoms at the same time.
- Critical Windows: The strongest effects appeared in early childhood (under age 7) and early puberty (ages 9–12).
- Similar Effects for Boys and Girls: Both sexes were affected in comparable ways, with slightly higher symptom levels in boys only at ages 13–14.
- Independent of Family Background: Associations persisted even after considering family history and other environmental factors, such as maternal age, education, and additional substance exposures.
- Prenatal Smoking and Child Psychopathology Associations by Age and Sex in the ECHO Cohort - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/development-and-psychopathology/article/prenatal-smoking-and-child-psychopathology-associations-by-age-and-sex-in-the-echo-cohort/4BC648057BAD9FB4009927A4732F5FAA)
Source-Eurekalert